DWTS Pro Shares Cryptic Post About Heartbreak

On April 17, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories.

“A year today,” he wrote, adding the broken heart emoji. “Feels like yesterday,” he added. At first, Farber did not supply any context for his post. However, a few hours later, he uploaded some old family photos to his Instagram Stories.

In another post, he wrote, “Today marks one year. It’s never goodbye. Andrew left a legacy and he will always be remembered as a bloody legend.” The text accompanied a photo that was taken at a funeral.

On April 17, 2023, Farber lost his cousin, Andrew Farber. His posts were mourning the loss one year later.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sasha Farber Penned a Lengthy Tribute to His Cousin Following His Sudden Death in 2022

On April 17, 2022, Sasha Farber took to his Instagram feed to share the news that his cousin Andrew Farber had died. He wrote a long caption honoring his cousin.

“This hurts beyond words, and never in a million years did I think I would be writing a post like this about my little cousin,” his caption began. He went on to reminisce about their friendship, which stemmed back to their childhood. He referred to them as “partners in crime” and later called his cousin “the light of every party.”

“I have so many stories with Andrew and they will always be in my memory, it is a very hard time for all our friends and family. I love you Andrew and I will always cherish our times together R.I.P and we will laugh and joke again I promise, LOVE YOU MY DEAR COUSIN,” Sasha Farber’s caption concluded.

Prior to sharing his post, Sasha Farber added a broken heart to his Instagram Stories and nothing more. Details surrounding what might have happened to Andrew Farber have not been made available.

Sasha Farber Had a Tough 2022

In addition to losing his cousin, Sasha Farber had a very challenging 2022. He and his now-ex-wife Emma Slater split at some point in 2022, though they have kept the details behind said split extremely private. The wed in 2018 and did not have any children together.

Slater filed for divorce in February 2023, according to Good Morning America. The court documents listed the former couple’s separation date as April 1, 2022. The split is thought to be amicable as Slater and Sasha Farber are still friendly even though their marriage didn’t work out.

Slater and Sasha Farber still work together on “Dancing With the Stars.” The two toured together with the rest of the crew after season 31 and even had a number that they performed as a duet. Neither Sasha Farber nor Slater have released any sort of statement about their divorce. Additionally, neither has gone public with a new romance over the past year.

When Andrew Farber died in 2022, Slater shared her condolences on social media.

“Heart breaking,” Slater commented on her ex’s Instagram post. “One of the very best,” she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess Is a ‘Mess’ as Things Change at Home