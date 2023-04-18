Sharna Burgess Is a ‘Mess’ as Things Change at Home

Sharna Burgess is reflecting on the past several months with her baby, Zane, in a candid Instagram post. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro did a photoshoot with Zane and wanted to share some of the photos with her fans.

“We just got out photos back from his 7 month shoot and I’m a whole mess. That last one… he is just so big,” she captioned the post. Burgess had previously teased the photoshoot with her fans on her Instagram Stories.

She went on to share some of the things that Zane has been doing as he gets older and how much he’s changed over the first seven or so months of his life.

“April has been a major milestone and growth month for him. April 1st was his first tooth.. 2 days later his second. He’s such a little man now. No longer my little squish although he still so squishy and I can’t get enough of the rolls. As much as I mourn the previous stages I also deeply love the new discoveries and each new stage. I just wish it all went slower,” she wrote.

Fans Expressed Joy in Seeing the New Professional Photos of Baby Zane & Many Feel He Looks Just Like Brian Austin Green

It didn’t take long for the comments to start rolling in on Burgess’ post. Dozens of people, including some of Burgess’ DWTS colleagues, loved seeing the new photos of baby Zane.

“Why is he the cutest baby I’ve ever seen!!?! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again! Just don’t tell my children. You’re so blessed,” one person wrote.

“You look stunning. He’s an absolute doll,” someone else added.

“He is adorable! Enjoy! Every age and every stage is precious,” a third comment read.

“Oh my gosh he looks like Dad! Beautiful pics,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Sharna Burgess Has Struggled With Time Going by too Fast

Burgess has previously shared her feelings on the speed of time and how she feels that the first few months of her son’s life have really flown by.

“Time is a thief. 7 months has gone so fast and yet so much life has happened in that short time. I honestly think I’m still getting used to living with this new world altering all consuming love and the fear that lives along side it within me. I know that it’s all part of balance and even the fear serves its own purpose,” read a caption on Burgess’ post in January 2023.

As for having another baby, that plan still seems up in the air. Since Green has four other kids, three of whom spend time in the same home as Burgess and Green from time to time, adding another child to the mix is something they really need to think about.

“We have four young kids in the house. If we add a fifth, we may need to then drive a school bus to get from point A to point B,” Burgess told People magazine in December 2022. She did tell the outlet that it’s something that she and Green have talked about, though they still don’t seem too sure whether or not they will expand their family.

