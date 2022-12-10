DWTS Pro Says He Will ‘Never Forget’ Season 31

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro had an unforgettable experience on the last season of the show, which aired on Disney+.

Sasha Farber was paired for actress Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, making dancing on the competition show extra challenging. Blair took some extra precautions throughout the season, including having her service dog with her in rehearsals and wearing an ice vest to ensure that she didn’t overheat, but was still forced to leave the competition after week 5.

Before her exit, Blair and Farber danced one final waltz together — and she earned a perfect score from the judges.

“It’s so hard for me to take care because I don’t want to, because I want to be here. But I know as a mom and someone that also wants to represent some people that are taking chances and sometimes there are just consequences to any chance you take. And mine is fine. I’m going to be okay,” she said after her performance.

On December 6, 2022, Blair was honored at the People’s Choice Awards — and she brought Farber along for support.

Blair Won an Award at the PCAs

Blair inspired many people while she was on “Dancing With the Stars.” She was so excited to get the opportunity to appear on the show and wanted to do her very best for all of the people who have believed in her and supported her — and she wanted to do it for herself, too.

“I’m so excited. I’m so happy, so invigorated by this. I’m someone that historically might have a little dread for things — no dread,” Blair told E! News in September 2022. “This is a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing. Not just healing, but finding strength and support. It is for the viewer, because that is what’s given me support. In dark times in my life, there have been people that came forward—strangers on the street or Instagram… I’m doing it for them.”

At the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Blair was honored with the award for Competition Contestant of the year. During her acceptance speech, Blair thanked Farber for “being [her] partner in this and finding a way to help [her] move better.”

Farber Penned a Sweet Tribute to Blair After the Event

Throughout her time on DWTS, her pro partner was by her side, showing her patience and grace, encouraging her, and being her biggest cheerleader. Although Blair had to leave to competition early, her friendship with Farber has continued on, and the two still see each other fairly often.

Farber seemed delighted to support Blair at the People’s Choice Awards and penned a touching tribute to her after the show.

“Massive CONGRATULATIONS TO SELMA FOR WINNING AT THE @peopleschoice THE PEOPLE HAVE VOTED !!! You are forever part of the @dancingwiththestars @disneyplus family!” Farber captioned an Instagram video of Blair’s acceptance speech.

“You have inspired millions of people all around the world, and continue to do so, with all your hard work and dedication. I’m so lucky and grateful that I got to tag along last night, and also be along side you during this DWTS journey that I will never forget, you have inspired me and taught me so much about myself and life. Everyone go and wish @selmablair a CONGRATULATIONS,” he continued.

