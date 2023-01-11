Sasha Farber Reveals the Beautiful Way He Convinced Selma Blair to do DWTS

In a new interview, “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 couple, pro dancer Sasha Farber and actress Selma Blair have revealed how their partnership came about.

Here’s what they shared in a January 2023 interview with SELF magazine:

Selma Blair & Sasha Farber Are Neighbors Who Barely Knew Each Other

In the new interview with SELF, Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, spoke candidly about how she was not supposed to be a part of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” In fact, she always used to think that that was the show people went on when their career was “over.”

“In the past I’d be like, ‘No, I don’t want to admit to people my career’s ‘over’ and go on ‘Dancing.’ [Now] I realize what a vehicle it is,” Blair told SELF.

But that was after she competed. Before she went on the show, she and Farber were neighbors who barely knew each other. Farber told SELF in a separate interview that he actually was accostomed to seeing Blair around the neighborhood and being “starstruck” by the actress.

“We didn’t really know each other before the season. I’d be walking the dogs, and I’d see her outside. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you’re Selma Blair.’… I was definitely starstruck, that’s for sure,” said the pro dancer.

When His Original Partner Dropped Out, Farber Knew He Wanted to Ask Blair

In the two interviews with SELF, Farber and Blair recounted how their partnership came about. Farber revealed that his season 31 partner had dropped out — which is why spoiler site Dance Dish had listed him briefly as being part of the troupe in season 31 — and he ran into Blair at a neighborhood coffee shop and straight-up asked her to be his partner, but she turned him down.

“She told me, ‘I can’t dance. I literally cannot dance,’” recounted Farber. But he added, “I love to teach, and I love to see my partners grow,” and he wanted to ask Blair again. So he reached out to his friend and “Dancing With the Stars” season 20 contestant Nastia Liukin for advice and she told him to write Blair a heartfelt note asking her again. So he did.

“I told her about the situation, and she’s like, ‘You need to go write a note and tell her everything happens for a reason: You just saw her at the coffee shop, the season’s coming up, and you think this would be a great idea,'” Farber relayed.

He dropped the note off at Blair’s house and she agreed to try rehearsing a bit. Which made her realize how much she needed “Dancing With the Stars.”

Blair told SELF that she told her friend and manager Troy Nankin, “I think I actually need this. I think it’s important for people with chronic illness or disabilities to see what they can do. I deserve to have a good time and try.”

Blair Ended Up Loving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ & It Also Helped Her Physically

Blair went on to tell SELF that she immediately loved rehearsing and learning all the new dances, likening it to being in college and taking a random class that you fall in love with.

“I felt like I was in college again and you love the class. You know, like, I never knew I loved printmaking! It immediately transformed my way of thinking, and it immediately put a pep in my step,” said Blair, also revealing that the intense physical activity had her craving “fuel” in a way she wasn’t accostomed to.

“It changed my relationship to food and exercise. I had energy and I slept well,” said Blair.

Farber also told SELF that Blair was an “incredible student” and he can’t even pick one favorite memory because the whole experience was so great.

“She is an incredible, incredible student, and I think that comes from all the acting gigs that she’s done … We would always joke — our rehearsals would be a lot of fun most of the time. It’s hard to pinpoint one [favorite] memory because we have so many — I wouldn’t even know where to begin,” said the pro dancer.

Blair later won the People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2022. She wrote an emotional thank you note to her fans on Instagram and also thanked the “Dancing With the Stars” family, and especially Farber, for the experience.

“I feel loved tonight. @sashafarber1 and @thetexastroya by my side. @sarahmgellar always holding me up, and my fellow @dancingwiththestars mate @gabbywindey making me laugh and smile with your brilliant and beautiful goofy ways tonight,” wrote Blair at the time of the award show. “I love you all so much. What an embarrassment of riches. I hope we all have moments that feel like this. Thank you @dancingwiththestars, @deena_katz, @valeriecbruce, #ConradGreen, and all the dancers and celebrities. This has been a core memory and I’m setting the bar high now for the living still to do. With thanks to you.”

Ultimately, Blair and Farber were forced to withdraw due to a knee injury Blair sustained, but they did come back to perform again for the finale.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in 2023 on Disney Plus.