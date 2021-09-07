Nearly All 15 Season 30 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Celebrities Leaked Ahead of Reveal

The official reveal of celebrity contestants for the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is set to take place on “Good Morning America” in the early morning on September 8, 2021, but there are sources who have posted much of the information ahead of time.

The only official announcements from ABC when it comes to celebrity contestants were JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Sunisa Lee. Other than that, the names have all come from different sources.

At the time of writing, we know 13 out of 15 of the celebrities who are set to compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

There Will be 15 Celebrities on Season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Here’s who you’ll see in the ballroom:

The official announcement that will confirm all of these casting rumors by ABC will take place in the early morning on September 8, 2021 on “Good Morning America.” The entire cast list will be available at that time, but the partnerships will not be officially revealed until the season premiere.

Fan-Favorite Professional Dancers Will Return

Here are the professional dancers for season 30:

Men

Val Chmerkovskiy

Pasha Pashkov

Sasha Farber

Brandon Armstrong

Artem Chigvintsev

Gleb Savchenko

Alan Bersten

Women

Cheryl Burke

Jenna Johnson

Britt Stewart

Daniella Karagach

Sharna Burgess

Emma Slater

Lindsay Arnold

Witney Carson

When it comes to partnerships, Dance Dish With KB has the scoop on those as well. According to the site, JoJo Siwa will be partnered with Jenna Johnson, Suni Lee will be partnered with Sasha Farber, Kenya Moore will be partnered with Brandon Armstrong, Amanda Kloots will be partnered with Alan Bersten, Olivia Jade is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, Matt James is set to be partnered with Lindsay Arnold, Iman Shumpert is partnered with Daniella Karagach, Brian Austin Green will be partnered with Sharna Burgess, and Jimmie Allen is partnered with Emma Slater.

Two new professional dancers were also hired for the season, but they will not be paired with celebrities this time around. Instead, they will be working on rehearsals, dancing in group numbers and filling in in case of injury, Dance Dish With KB reported.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 30 on ABC on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

