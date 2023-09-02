DWTS Season 32 Premiere Date & Schedule Change Announced by Insider

The 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to premiere on September 26, 2023, according to show insider, Kristyn Burtt.

Burtt uploaded a TikTok video in which she explained that ABC has multiple conflicts with scheduling due to their deal with Monday Night Football, which is pushing the premiere back — and to a Tuesday. In the comments section of the post, Burtt said that the premiere will be two hours long, though she’s not sure how elimination night will play out.

Burtt also said that she expects some shows to air on Mondays, depending on the football schedule. ABC has yet to lay out the details of the season. Heavy has reached out to a rep for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Full Cast for Season 32 Will Be Announced on September 13

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is starting to shape. So far, “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix has been confirmed to be competing on season 32. Also, “Bachelorette” lead Charity Lawson is set to take the dance floor when the show returns in a couple of weeks.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino is also going to be a part of season 32.

In another TikTok video, Burtt confirmed that there will be 13 couples this season and no troupe. That means that dancers like Alexis Warr and Ezra Sosa won’t be a part of the season unless they are brought on as pros.

Four Pros Are Not Returning for Season 32

So far, there have been four pro dancers that have confirmed that they won’t be a part of season 32. The most recent to announce his departure from the show is OG star, Louis van Amstel.

“Are you going to be on Dancing with the Stars this fall ? You’re my favourite dancer!” someone asked van Amstel on August 30, 2023.

Thank you for saying that. I am not doing this coming season. Hopefully again in 2024,” he responded.

Additionally, Mark Ballas, who won season 31, will not be returning.

“I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance. I had the best time ever this season, and this freestyle was a great way to finish it off. … Thank you guys for a lifetime of memories,” he can be heard saying in a video shared on Twitter.

Lindsay Arnold has confirmed that she also won’t be a part of season 32 after also sitting out season 31.

“I’ve been thinking long and hard. Ultimately, this season is not going to work out for me and my family. I know that’s not the answer that probably some of you want to hear, but, at the end of the day, it’s what is best for me and my family,” she said in a TikTok video.

Days later, Witney Carson bowed out.

“I have a little announcement. This was not a decision that we took lightly at all. We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while. But we will not be doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season,” she said on her TikTok.

READ NEXT: OG DWTS Pro Confirms He’s Out for Season 32