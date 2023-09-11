DWTS Season 32 Cast Spoiler May Have Been Accidentally Leaked

On September 11, 2023, the official “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram page shared three black-and-white photos of pairings for season 32. Each person had a Mirrorball decal covering his or her face.

“The countdown is ON to find out who this season’s #DWTS stars and couples are 🤩,” read the post’s caption. Fans took to the comments section to share their best guesses of who might be in the photos — but one photo may contain a spoiler.

The very first photo shows a man holding a Mirrorball decal in front of his partner’s face and there’s a clear “A” tattoo on his ring finger. This matches the same “A” tattoo that former Minnesota Vikings player Adrian Peterson has on the same finger.

In November 2021, ESPN reported that Peterson turned down an offer to appear on the show. Peterson did not play football during the 2022 season and is currently listed as a free agent.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Convinced That Adrian Peterson Is Part of the Season 32 Cast

Shortly after the official DWTS Instagram page shared the teaser, fans took to Reddit to discuss who they think is in the pictures. It seems as though the “A” tattoo is a dead giveaway.

“That’s Adrian Peterson with Britt,” one person commented on a thread about the photos.

“Can’t believe they didn’t edit that out,” read a comment on a different thread, referring to the “A” tattoo.

“I knew that tattoo would give him away,” a third person wrote.

The majority of fans seem to think that pro Britt Stewart is in the photo alongside the NFLer.

Although there hasn’t been an official word from “Dancing With the Stars” just yet — the full cast is set to be revealed on September 13, 2023 — fans are already expressing major disappointment with this tease. The reason? Peterson’s name has been in the news for some things completely unrelated to football.

In February 2022, for example, ESPN reported that Peterson was arrested and booked on suspicion of domestic violence. In 2014, USA Today reported that Peterson had avoided jail time after he pleaded no contest after being “accused of injuring his 4-year-old son.”

Fans Are Stumped on the Other 2 Cast Members

As far as the other two photos in the gallery go, fans seem to be really hung up.

Some people believe that the second photo could either be Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, or “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel.

One thing that doesn’t appear up for debate is who the pro in photo number two is; it seems beyond obvious that it’s Alan Bersten.

Meanwhile, the third photo has fans equally as baffled. Fans seem to think that the pro in the photo is either Emma Slater, Peta Murgatroyd, or Daniella Karagach, as the male in the photo appears to have sun spots on his hands, which suggests that he’s older.

So far, the only contestants to be confirmed are Ariana Madix of “Vanderpump Rules” fame, Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, and “Bachelorette” lead, Charity Lawson. Season 32 premieres on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, and the season will air on Tuesday nights through the fall.

