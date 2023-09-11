DWTS Insider Confirms Another Pro Has Been Added to the Season 32 Roster

A casting change for the 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars” is being reported by longtime show insider, Kristyn Burtt. About a week after Burtt confirmed the pro lineup for the new season, she has learned some new information: Pasha Pashkov will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Burtt shared the news on TikTok.

“I do have a fun update,” Burtt says. “If there’s one thing I told you, this season is all about being flexible because things could change at any moment. The strike really does change a lot of the situation here on season 32,” Burtt continued, referring to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

“I am so happy to give you this news. We’ve got another pro. It’s Pasha. Welcome to season 32, my friend. And, this is fantastic. We have not lost anyone, we’ve gained someone. So, there’ll be seven male pros, seven female pros, for a total of 14 couples this season,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pasha Pashkov Will Join 13 Other Pros, Including His Wife, on Season 32

Burtt previously confirmed that the male pros will be Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, and Artem Chigvintsev. Meanwhile, the females will consist of Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, Britt Stewart, Koko Iwasaki, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, and newcomer, Rylee Arnold.

Fans were disappointed that Pashkov wasn’t part of the initial list, but are overjoyed with the latest update.

“Yay!!!!! So happy to hear this!!!!! Now, I really hope he has a great partner. I hope they didn’t bring him back just to give him someone else’s dud and give that person a ringer,” one person wrote.

“THANK GOD! Not gonna lie I was really disappointed at the initial male lineup, with no sign of Mark/Pasha/Lous/Keo/D’Angelo/Ezra etc., so Pasha being back really makes me feel relieved,” someone else added.

“Give Pasha someone good so we can finally see what his full potential is, I get irritated having the same questions about the same pros and it never getting answered bc their partners types stay the same. Meanwhile other pros get ringer after ringer and waste them,” a third Redditor weighed in.

“So happy about this!! I really hope that he gets a great partner and that they have an awesome season!!!!” another comment read.

Several Pros Are Not Expected to Return for Season 32

While season 32 is really starting to take shape, there are a few pros who have already confirmed that they won’t be part of the new season. They include Louis van Amstel, Lindsay Arnold, and Witney Carson.

“Are you going to be on Dancing with the Stars this fall ? You’re my favourite dancer!” someone asked van Amstel on August 30, 2023.

“Thank you for saying that. I am not doing this coming season. Hopefully again in 2024,” he responded.

Both Arnold and Carson welcomed their second babies earlier in 2023 and have decided to stay home with their growing families.

“This was not a decision that we took lightly at all. We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while. But we will not be doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season,” Carson said in a TikTok uploaded on August 27, 2023. Three days prior, Arnold took to TikTok to share her decision to sit out season 32.

The full cast is set to be revealed on “Good Morning America” on September 13, 2023.

READ NEXT: Fans Upset After DWTS Pro Disappears From the Show After 9 Seasons