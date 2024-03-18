DWTS Alum Says She’s ‘Happy’ Amid Difficult Cancer Battle

A“Dancing with the Stars” veteran opened up about finding happiness despite her difficult health situation. Shannen Doherty answered questions from fans during the March 10 episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast.

Doherty covered a wide range of topics, providing a great deal of insight into how she keeps going amid her ongoing cancer battle.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shannen Doherty Noted 2023 Was ‘Incredibly Challenging’

Doherty tackled a lot of questions throughout the episode of “Let’s Be Clear.” There were questions about various acting gigs she had over the course of her career, which included a couple of references to “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Toward the end of the episode, Doherty answered a question from someone who asked, “Are you happy?”

The season 10 “Dancing with the Stars” veteran replied, ” I am. I am happy.”

She noted, “It’s been an interesting year and a half. 2023 did not start great and I found it incredibly challenging.”

Doherty added, “Every day is a challenge because with cancer, things change all the time … You think you’ve got this [treatment] protocol that’s amazing, and then all of a sudden your body just stops reacting to it.”

“Those are hard moments to get through, but I’m happy because I’m still here and I have people in my life now that truly love me and that will walk through hell with me and for me,” Doherty expressed.

The DWTS Alum Feels She’s Turned a Corner After Difficult Times

Doherty admitted that having people who would be there for her to such a large degree was not always the case. “I was missing that for a lot of years of my life apparently.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum added, “I think that there’s, I think, none of us should waste time because life is incredibly precious, particularly when you have cancer.”

The lengthy battle she has experienced with cancer has taught her a lot, Doherty noted. “I feel like a lot of clutter is out of my life now and things are much more clear and focused.”

She also shared, “I just see things in a different light because of the year and a half that was hell.” Despite the hard times, Doherty revealed, “But I have 100 percent turned a corner and I am happy.”

Doherty Considers Herself ‘Incredibly Lucky’

As she reflected on feeling happy now Doherty told listeners, “I can say that I’ve had a really blessed life and I’m an incredibly lucky human being.” She reiterated, “So yes, I’m happy.”

Doherty also thanked that particular fan for asking the question.

ET Online noted that not only did Doherty face devastating developments with her cancer battle in 2023, but she also faced a divorce.

In 2015, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum was diagnosed with breast cancer. After treatment, it went into remission. However, in 2020, the cancer was back. That time, it was determined it was stage four.

During 2023, she filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Kurt Iswarienko. She also shared that the cancer had spread to both her bones and her brain.

“Let’s Be Clear” listeners responded quite positively to this particular episode.

One fan commented on Doherty’s Instagram post regarding the episode, “Great episode Shannen!! Keep up the good work and telling your truth!! You deserve to finally be able to do so!!”

“A wonderful actress and lovely person both inside and out,” another fan wrote.

“You are gorgeous, funny, talented, inspiring, brave, strong and unstoppable,” a third comment read.

“This podcast is life,” someone else declared.