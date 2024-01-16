Ailing DWTS Alum Has ‘Long’ List Of People She Doesn’t Want at Her Funeral

Shannen Doherty has a list of people she doesn’t want at her funeral, but it’s so long she’s not sharing it. In January 2024, The “Beverly Hills 90210” star spoke out on her podcast to make it clear that she only wants certain people at her service when she passes away.

In November, Doherty, 52, revealed that she has stage 4 breast cancer that has spread to her bones. The “Dancing With the Stars” season alum was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In early 2023, she had surgery to remove a brain tumor, per People magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shannen Doherty Revealed Why She Doesn’t Want Certain People at Her Funeral

On her podcast, Doherty told her close friend and executor Chris Cortazzo there are “a lot of people” from her past that she doesn’t want at her funeral service. “There’s a lot of people that I think would show up that I don’t want there,” she said. “I don’t want them there because their reasons for showing up aren’t necessarily the best reasons. Like, they don’t really like me. And they have their reasons, and good for them. But they don’t actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral. But they will because it’s the politically correct thing to do and they don’t want to look bad.”

“I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest,” she added with a laugh. “I don’t want people to be crying or people to privately be like, ‘Thank God that [expletive] is dead now.'”

Doherty told Cortazzo it would be easier to give him a list of who she does want to be invited. “That’s the shorter — that’s the better list. I can’t give you a list of who I don’t want because that’s way too long,” she said.

Doherty said she wants to be cremated, with her ashes mixed with the remains of her late father and dog. She also wants to have her ashes scattered somewhere that “meant a lot to” her and her father. She mentioned Malibu as a possible location.

Doherty’s father, Thomas, died in 2010, at age 66, just one year after watching his daughter dance from the “Dancing With the Stars” audience. “I did it for my dad,” Doherty said of her participation in the celebrity ballroom competition, per CBS News.

Shannen Doherty Has Butted Head With Some of Her Co-Stars

While Doherty did want to list the people not welcome at her funeral, she’s had public drama with former co-stars. On an earlier episode of “Let’s Be Clear,” she alleged her former “Charmed” co-star Alyssa Milano threatened to sue producers if they didn’t fire her. The story became that Doherty quit the show instead.

“The narrative that I quit was assigned to me by other people. And I think I’m just at that point in my life where I don’t want to keep lying about something,” Doherty said. “I don’t think that there’s anybody in their right mind that would quit a hit show that’s paying them a good amount of money that they actually really enjoy working on.”

In 2021, Milano told Entertainment Tonight that there was “tension” with Doherty on the set of the 1990s supernatural drama. Milano admitted she had “some guilt” about her part in it.

According to People, Doherty didn’t get along with her former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Jennie Garth either. Their tension on-set bad on-set on the 1990s drama that they almost got into a physical altercation back in the day, Garth admitted on “Watch What Happens Live.”

The two have since buried the hatchet. In 2008, Doherty told Entertainment Tonight, “I think when you’re 18, your personalities conflict. And then you meet up 10 or 15 years later and the playing ground is totally different and you’re fine,” she said.

More than a decade later co-starred in the 2019 revival series “BH90210” with no problems.

