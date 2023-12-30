DWTS Alum Is ‘Incredibly Grateful’ for New Year & People Who ‘Don’t Walk Away’

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Shannen Doherty has been through a great deal over the past year. She continues to battle cancer, which has spread, and Doherty also split with her husband.

Despite the challenges she has faced, Doherty recently opened up about how she feels about life right now and what she believes is ahead.

Shannen Doherty Is Working Toward Being Her Happiest Self

On December 24, Doherty shared her thoughts in a new episode of her podcast “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.” She had her mother, Rosa, join her and they talked about family Christmas traditions and their plans for this holiday.

Given all she has been through during this “turbulent” year, Doherty also was a bit reflective. “This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we’re here and we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant shared.

She noted those people are the ones who “don’t walk away, who love us unconditionally, and that have the same beliefs and morals and standards, and people who have character.” Doherty added, “I’m just so thankful, really, to be here for it.”

Her gratitude comes after a difficult year that included “some massive health struggles, some massive personal struggles, a lot of heartbreak and fear.” Despite the struggles, Doherty revealed she recently told herself, “God, I think I’m actually starting to live the happiest version of myself.”

Doherty Thinks Life Has Felt Lighter & Positive After a Difficult Year

Despite the spread of her cancer, Doherty has not given up on looking toward the future. She recently talked about wanting to find love again, and perhaps even adopt a child.

During her Christmas podcast, Doherty explained, “Even though it’s been such a contentious year for me, for some reason it just feels it’s gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive.”

Doherty feels that her heart is “opening back up,” and she feels certain “Next year’s going to be beautiful.”

The podcast episode seemed to resonate with her listeners quite a bit.

“This was a beautiful episode. Merry Christmas to you all,” a fan shared on Doherty’s Instagram post about the episode.

“Loved the podcast today! Such a beautiful episode! You and your mom are a beautiful example of a strong, united family, I love the bond that you have,” added another fan. That Instagram user continued, “Merry Christmas @theshando , Mama Rosa and all Doherty family, I hope you have a wonderful holiday season 🎄⭐️.”

Someone else wrote, “You’re in my daily thoughts and prayers! You and I are around the same age and I feel like we grew up together and I just really genuinely feel terribly the cards you have been dealt, but you are a strong person and will prevail!”

As ET Online noted, Doherty learned in July that her cancer had spread to her brain. More recently, she also revealed it has spread to her bones as well.

A surgery to remove a brain tumor happened at the same time Doherty determined her marriage was over, alleging her husband Kurt Iswarienko had been cheating on her.