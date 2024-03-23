DWTS Alum With Cancer Praises Kate Middleton’s Strength After Diagnosis

A“Dancing with the Stars” alum shared a touching message on social media after Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement on March 22. Shannen Doherty’s personal experience navigating a cancer diagnosis gives her a unique perspective on what Middleton is experiencing. Many of Doherty’s followers agreed with the DWTS alum’s take on what has happened lately.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shannen Doherty Hopes This Is a ‘Learning Moment’

Shannen Doherty Posts Emotional Message amid Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Admire Your Strength' https://t.co/IvDyRH9Wvn — People (@people) March 23, 2024

In an Instagram post shared by Doherty on March 22, the season 10 “Dancing with the Stars” alum praised Middleton’s strength.

“Princess Kate, I admire your strength thru the endless onslaught you’ve been under while going thru cancer,” Doherty wrote.

Doherty also noted, “Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go thru illness or life privately.”

Before Middleton’s announcement regarding her cancer diagnosis, conspiracies about her situation had bubbled all over the Internet.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum pointed out, “The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership and plain morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children.”

Doherty continued, “I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect privacy of others regardless of being in the public eye.”

Kate Middleton Just Revealed She Has Cancer

The Princess of Wales shared news of her cancer diagnosis in a video posted on Instagram on March 22. She did not share details regarding the type of cancer, or stage, she has.

Middleton explained that the cancer was discovered after an abdominal surgical procedure she had in January. She indicated she has started preventative chemotherapy.

As People noted, Doherty was initially diagnosed in 2015 with breast cancer. She went into remission, but in January 2023, she had both brain surgery and radiation to combat the return and spread of her cancer.

In November 2023, Doherty told the outlet the cancer had spread. Her bones were now impacted, and the stage four diagnosis likely gave her “another 3 to 5 years of life.”

Many of Doherty’s Followers Agreed With Her Words

Doherty’s post resonated with a lot of people.

Her pal Sarah Michelle Gellar left a comment that read simply, “This,” and Rose McGowan commented with a clapping hands emoji.

“Sadly this should have been a lesson learned with Princess Diana. But people and the media are even worse now. It’s a sad world nowadays,” one of Doherty’s followers suggested.

“Those of us with cancer, all express it differently. Some of us find peace in talking about it, and some of us do not. None of us should be pushed out of our comfort zones to appease others. Selfish,” wrote another follower.

Someone else added, “👏 Give Kate space – she doesn’t need stress from people bashing her while taking care of her health & family!! 🙏🏻 🙏🏻”

Not everybody fully agreed, though.

“Kate is royalty and their lives are funded by the British taxpayers. To some extent, they do owe the public some explanations when things look awry,” a commenter noted.