DWTS Pro Reunites With Season 20 Finalist & He’s Ready for All-Stars

Sharna Burgess met up with one of her former Dancing With the Stars” partners, Noah Galloway, and the two introduced their kids to one another in a full circle moment.

“Captured Moment: We had the most incredible time visiting our beautiful and talented friend, @sharnaburgess, and her adorable baby Zane! Brian we missed ya!” Galloway’s Instagram caption read.

“It meant the world to me to have our two boys finally meet. Sharna’s son, Zane, now has a lifelong friend in my son, Matthew. Sharna, you’re more than just a friend—you’re family,” he added.

Burgess and Galloway danced together on season 20 of the show and finished in third place.

Here’s what you need to know:

Noah Galloway Mentioned a Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ by Way of an ‘All Stars’ Season

Also in his caption, Galloway said he’s ready to come back to “Dancing With the Stars” for redemption by way of an “All Stars” season.

“On a side note, maybe it’s time for @dancingwiththestars to bring us back for an all-star season on Disney! Who’s ready for some more dance floor magic?” Galloway’s caption concluded. Some fans of the show may remember Galloway’s touching story; the Army veteran was injured in the Iraq war and lost his left arm and his left leg.

Many fans loved watching him overcome challenges week over week and really enjoyed the chemistry he had with Burgess. For this reason, some fans commented that they’d love to see Galloway dancing again.

“I’d love to see you two dance again!!!” one person wrote.

“Oh yes please for another DWTS all star season with you and Sharna of course,” someone else added.

“Awesome!!! Yes we are ready to have you all back and you could include your sons too,” a third Instagram user suggested.

“I completely agree with that second part….. come back for an all stars season Noah and Sharna PLEASE,” a fourth comment read.

Noah Galloway Got Engaged on Air While He Was on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

A lot has changed for Galloway since he was on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2015. Most fans may remember that he proposed to his then-girlfriend Jamie Boyd during a live episode of DWTS. The two didn’t end up together, however, and they broke up a few months later.

“After long and careful consideration we’ve decided to end our engagement. We love each other deeply and we’re confident we will remain friends. While we wanted to share this with you, we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time,” the former couple said in a joint statement, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In his memoir titled “Living With No Excuses,” Galloway said that he didn’t want to marry Boyd because he didn’t feel as though he wanted to have any more children — he has three kids Jack Galloway, Rian Elizabeth Galloway, Colston Galloway, from a previous relationship.

“As much as I loved Jamie and as great as she was for me, I had to look at it like I look at everything else. What was best for the kids? And I didn’t think having more children would be good for them. I would be spread too thin. It would take away time from the others,” he said, according to People magazine.

Flash forward a few years and Galloway got married to a yoga and meditation teacher named Amanda.

“We made a promise as husband and wife. I keep saying to Noah … You’re my husband and I’m your wife and everyday I will show you how grateful I am for you and the kids. @noahgallowayathlete you’ve brought the greatest sense of safety and deep knowing into my life and I am so excited to spend the rest of my life showing up, standing by your side, having your back and being the biggest supporter to you, Colston, Jack and Rian,” she captioned an Instagram post in June 2021.

In April 2022, the couple announced they were expecting a baby, and Matthew Quin Galloway was born a few months later.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Loses 10 Pounds in 3 Days After Becoming ‘Violently Ill’