DWTS Alum Speaks Out Following Tragic Death of Her Daughter

Nearly four months after the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, fans are getting some clarity regarding the rumored family feud between Presley’s mom, former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Priscilla Presley, and Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough.

For months, there have been reports that Priscilla Presley and Keough were at odds and not speaking after Priscilla Presley decided to contest her daughter’s will. During an event held in the UK, some people attending “An Evening to Remember With Priscilla Presley” were given the opportunity to ask her some questions. When someone asked her about the alleged feud between her and her granddaughter, Priscilla Presley was quick to set the record straight.

“[Priscilla] just said, ‘You know, I went to dinner with [her] before I came [here].’ She said, ‘Everything’s good,'” an audience member told Entertainment Tonight following the event. Priscilla Presley said that there wasn’t a fall out.

“That’s not the case at all,” she said, adding that the rumors “weren’t true” and suggesting that people shouldn’t believe everything that they read. “Riley and I get along well,” Priscilla Presley told the crowd.

Priscilla Presley’s Son Spoke Out About the Family Feud Rumors

In February 2023, a source told Page Six that things weren’t good between Priscilla Presley and Keough.

“Riley and Priscilla are not talking. Their relationship is changing, that is true … it’s just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother,” the source said. The comments came a little over one month after Lisa Marie Presley’s death was confirmed. The only daughter of the late Elvis Presley was found unconscious inside her home and died hours later at a nearby hospital, according to TMZ.

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garibaldi did an Instagram Live in early April during which he also said that the feud rumors weren’t true.

“They are fine. No feud. We did go to dinner, it went great, it’s all good,” he said, according to The U.S. Sun.

As far as Lisa Marie Presley’s will goes, Priscilla Presley claims that a change made in March 2016 — that removed Priscilla Presley as trustee — was never brought to her attention, which is something that the original trust required, according to the Los Angeles Times. Priscilla Presley is also questioning the signature on the document, which she claims doesn’t look like that of her late daughter’s.

Riley Keough Hasn’t Spoken Out About Her Mother’s Will or the Rumored Feud With Her Grandmother

Keough has not spoken out about the rumored feud or really any family-related matters, though a source previously told Entertainment Tonight that she was hoping to deal with the family drama privately.

“Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. … They are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately,” the source said.

“She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out,” the source added.

Keough has been focused on her blossoming career as her latest role on “Daisy Jones & the Six” has received glowing reviews. Keough’s Instagram feed is filled with photos from the show and from the various interviews that the actress has done to promote the series.

