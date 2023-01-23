Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green’s Joint Interview Leaves Big Question Unanswered

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed a baby boy in June 2022. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro announced her son’s arrival in a touching Instagram post at the time.

“My heart is now forever outside of my body,” she captioned a photo of the newborn holding dad Brian Austin Green’s hand. As Burgess adjusted to being a new mom, she decided to take a season off from DWTS in order to soak in all of the special moments of her son’s early months.

“I have some news that I have to tell you guys because I keep getting so many DMs about it. After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to stick with what was right and, again, many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director… I made the really hard decision to not do this season of ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” she said on her Instagram Stories ahead of season 31.

As her baby continues to grow and change, many fans seem curious about Burgess’ potential future on the show — and many also seem to want to know if she’s going to have more children, the latter of which seems to be up in the air.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burgess & Green Are Both on the Fence About Having Another Baby

In a joint interview with People magazine, Burgess and Green were asked if they’d want to add another baby to their brood. Although the couple only has one son together, Green has three sons with his ex-wife, Megan Fox.

“We are raising four young kids at home,” Burgess told the outlet, adding, “If we add a fifth, we may need to then drive a school bus to get from point A to point B.”

Burgess went on to say that she and Green have talked about having another baby together but the question raises even more questions. “It’s a conversation that we’ve had about, ‘Would we do it again? Could we do it again?'” she explained.

“I’m so in love with being a mom and so in love with Zane, so that flips both sides of the coin. I would love to do it again, but I also want to give my absolute everything to this boy that we have,” she continued.

Green seems to feel similarly, and expressed that going from five kids (he is a dad to 20-year-old Kass) to six kids is a big jump. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in July 2022.

“I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon, so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali. How do you travel? Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much. So I think I’m done at five,” he told the outlet.

Burgess Has Expressed Wanting a Daughter But Green Wouldn’t Answer When Asked if He’d Like to Have a Daughter

In 2021, Burgess chatted with Us Weekly about her desire to be a mom. Moreover, she told the outlet that she really would love to have a daughter.

“When that time comes, I would love a girl, but we’ll see,” she told the outlet.

Interestingly, in their recent interview with the couple, People magazine asked Green if he would want to try for a daughter and he “declined to answer.”

Overall, the couple isn’t in any kind of rush to have another baby.

“The rational part of my brain is like, ‘Let’s just wait and see, we’ll just give us some time,’ ” Burgess told People. “Maybe we’ll be one and done, but then there’s that other part of me that’s like, ‘Now go on, one more time. Just do it one more time.’ So we’ll see. It’s definitely not in the near future. We are going to love on and live the best life with the babies that we have at home, and it’s a never-say-never situation,” she added.

READ NEXT: Hayley Erbert’s Face Takes ‘Completely New Shape’ Following Car Accident With Derek Hough