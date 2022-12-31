Sharna Burgess Shows Off Drastic New Look

Sharna Burgess showed off a new look. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro spent some time at a salon where she had super long, icy blond extensions put in, giving her a whole new vibe before Christmas.

Burgess kept fans in the loop of her drastic hair change, taking her short hair super long — perhaps the longest it has ever been. Although Burgess has changed up her ‘do from time to time, this is a very different style for her as she kept it super sleek and straight.

On December 24, 2022, she showed off her super long, super light hair in an Instagram photo. She and her boyfriend Brian Austin Green posed for a picture with Santa, alongside their 7-month-old son, Zane. While most people couldn’t get over just how cute Zane looked in the photos — and how well he took to being held by Mr. Claus — others pointed out Burgess’ long hair, some fans even saying that she was unrecognizable. This was, after all, the first photo Burgess shared of her long hair on her Instagram feed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Made Note of Burgess’ Hair in the Comments Section of the Post

Burgess traded in her shoulder-length hairstyle for something a lot more drastic, taking her hair to new lengths, almost down to her belly button.

And while the former redhead has been keeping her hair blond lately, she really amped things up with a near-white color.

“Merry Christmas Georgous [sic] family. Love your ADORABLE baby. Love your hair long Sharna,” one person wrote.

“I didn’t even recognize you . I was like who is that chic !!!! Looking [hot]! Cutest photo,” someone else said, with several fire emoji.

“@sharnaburgess that does not look like you at all w the white straight hair. Thought it was someone else w @brianaustingreen,” a third Instagram user added.

In 2020, Burgess went from a dark, deep red shade to a light pink shade, according to the Daily Mail. From there, she embraced her natural blond shade.

Burgess Has No Plans to Go Back to Red

Burgess has been rocking blond hair for a couple of years now and has no plans to go back to the deep red color that she had in years past.

According to Pop Culture, Burgess did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in April 2022, and a fan asked her if she would consider dying her hair red again. While she admitted that the look was “pretty epic,” she also said that it was a lot of “maintenance” and upkeep, which was time consuming.

“Sharna Red served its time well and will be forever loved,” she said.

Burgess hasn’t said how long she plans on keeping her super long extensions in, but she seems to be embracing her new look. As far as the color goes, Burgess has toyed with pink quite a bit and even showed off some pink tips when she had extensions in October 2020. Could pink make another appearance? It is entirely possible.

