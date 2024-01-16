DWTS Champ Confirms He Didn’t Hook Up With Sharna Burgess

Season 27 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Bobby Bones has confirmed that he and his pro partner Sharna Burgess never hooked up.

On the January 8, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Bones shared an inside look about his time on the show and his relationship with Burgess — which never crossed the line.

“We never hooked up. We never kissed,” Bones told podcast host Cheryl Burke. “There was nothing,” he added.

Burgess and Bones won the Mirrorball Trophy, which has been called the most controversial win on the show in history. Reason being, Bones wasn’t the best dancer on his season, but won due to overwhelming popularity and votes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bobby Bones Previously Said He’d ‘Never’ Date Sharna Burgess

While it seems that romance rumors get hot each and every season on “Dancing With the Stars,” Bones made it pretty clear that he wouldn’t date Burgess. Though the two may have played it up a bit for the cameras, he later confirmed that he and Burgess wouldn’t ever date.

“We’re always going to be friends. We went through a traumatic life experience called dancing boot camp and won… We won’t ever get together. Our lifestyles are too different,” he said on an episode of “The Bobby Bones Show” in September 2019.

His comments seemed to come after fans expressed an interest in seeing Bones and Burgess take things to the next level.

“Just rewatched every dance. Y’all need to just get together now to complete the chemistry,” one person commented on an Instagram photo of the two together.

“Sharna when are you and Bobby going to go out together,” someone else wrote.

“Just get married,” a third comment read.

Bones ended up marrying Caitlin Parker in 2021.

Sharna Burgess & Bonner Bolton Denied Dating Rumors

Bones wasn’t the only “Dancing With the Stars” partner that fans thought was hooking up with Burgess over the years.

Rumors that the Australian beauty was dating her season 24 partner, Bonner Bolton, were also plentiful. Bolton didn’t do much to settle the masses, either.

“I was telling her before we started tonight, I said, ‘I can’t look at you for too long, I feel like I might get distracted,’ and maybe that’s why I missed some of my steps,” Bolton said in an interview with Us Weekly in March 2017. “She’s obviously beautiful,” he added.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Burgess was quick to shoot the rumors down.

“Oh gosh. I am a professional! No, no, we have a great chemistry and we have a lot of fun but first and foremost we’re just trying to do a great job in this competition. I want to stay in it to tell his story, I want everyone to get to know him and I want to take this man to the final. And that is our priority! I think everyone’s making a big deal about our obvious chemistry,” she told reporters, according to Us Weekly.

READ NEXT: Fans React After Ex-Prisoner Talks About Her Possible DWTS Future