DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Shares Stunning Maternity Photos, Pregnancy Update

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess shared a touching look at her maternity photos with her boyfriend Brian Austin Green.

The professional dancer and soon-to-be-mom shared multiple photos alongside a pregnant update. In one photo, she leans into Green with her belly on full display.

“I can’t wait to meet you and kiss your little face,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to feel your tiny hand wrap around my finger. I can’t wait to see your daddy hold you for the first time. I can’t wait to feel my heart crack open and know I’ll never be the same. I can’t wait to watch you sleep and be in awe of you.”

She added, “I can’t wait to see that first smile you give me and the first giggle I hear. I can’t wait for you to meet your family, your brothers are so excited. I can’t wait to tell you how loved you are by all of us. I can’t wait to be your Mother. Forever and always.”

She said that she also cannot wait to no longer be pregnant.

Fans Loved the Photos With Green

Fans took to the comments to let Burgess know that they loved the photos.

“Wow my love you’re so stunning,” Peta Murgatroyd, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro commented on the photos.

Jenna Johnson, another professional dancer, commented, “This is stunning!”

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, and Lindsay Arnold all commented on the photo as well.

“Wow! This is truly an amazing shot,” one person commented. “I love it! Beautiful.”

Another wrote, “This is the prettiest pregnancy photo I have ever seen… but the one with the button down jeans with the hubby is saucy, too!”

“You are GORGEOUSLY STUNNING Sharna,” another comment reads.

Burgess Is ‘Obsessed’ With Green

In another photo, Burgess shared her feelings for Green.

“There will never be a day im not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me. Shooting with @monamarandystudio was an absolute gift and she managed to capture true love and magic in every shot. I have so much to share :),” she wrote.

Burgess recently sold her home and moved in with Green.

According to TMZ, the dancer sold her home for over $1.5 million just months after listing it. She bought the home in 2017. Burgess has moved in with her boyfriend. The couple is expecting their first child in July 2022.

The property is located at 2960 Belden Drive in Los Angeles, California, according to the listing website. It was originally listed for $1,395,000 and contains 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms at 1,152 square feet.

The home, according to the site, is located in Beachwood Canyon and was built in 1961. There are hardwood floors throughout the home, an updated kitchen, and multiple outdoor spaces. There are also “hiking trails in every direction” and a “secret garden stairway” with access to the Beachwood Market, Cafe and Franklin Village.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

