‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sells Home For $1.5 Million

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and expecting mother Sharna Burgess has officially sold her Los Angeles home.

According to TMZ, the dancer sold her home for over $1.5 million just months after listing it. She bought the home in 2017. Burgess has moved in with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green. The couple is expecting their first child in July 2022.

The property is located at 2960 Belden Drive in Los Angeles, California, according to the listing website. It was originally listed for $1,395,000 and contains 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms at 1,152 square feet.

The home, according to the site, is located in Beachwood Canyon and was built in 1961. There are hardwood floors throughout the home, an updated kitchen, and multiple outdoor spaces. There are also “hiking trails in every direction” and a “secret garden stairway” with access to the Beachwood Market, Cafe and Franklin Village.

The Home Featured Sweeping Views of the Hollywood Hills

The home features sweeping views of the ocean and Hollywood Hills, including the Hollywood Sign, which can be seen through the huge windows throughout the property.

The home was listed by Linda Ferrari with Keller Williams Luxury International Realty.

In her Instagram Stories on March 21, 2022, Burgess announced that she was selling her home.

“Buying this home in 2017 was such a moment for me,” she shared. “A freaking milestone of having done it all on my own. I grew so much in this home, I loved and created and worked on myself sitting on my couch and looking at that view, dreaming and manifesting. Meditating and journaling.”

In the next slide, she wrote, “And now it’s time for someone else to fill the space in a way that serves them. And it will. This home has incredible energy. I’m so excited for whoever gets it. My glass box in the sky.”

Burgess Recently Reunited With Other ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros

On May 14, 2022, Burgess attended a march and rally alongside Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, and Ezra Sosa amid the Supreme Court’s possible upcoming decision regarding Roe v Wade.

Burgess has been open about her position, posting a heated set of stories on Instagram when the decision draft leaked.

Afterward, the dancer attended a rally and march.

“An amazing and inspiring morning supporting women’s right to choose,” she wrote. “I have already shared my thoughts and I will always support this, my being pregnant only strengthens my belief that you must want this and must choose this.”

She added, “You have to be able to physically and mentally and emotionally handle this. To financially handle this. There has to be a window and a choice for women. My body, my choice.”

Burgess went on to explain to her followers why she felt that way.

“It has been said many times but I’ll say it again,” she wrote. “This ban doesn’t stop abortions. It stops safe ones. Roe V Wade has to stand. If this is overturned what do you think is next?”

Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s first child together is due on July 4, 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

