Fans Praise Former DWTS Pro Maks Chmerkovskiy After Video

Fans of ex-“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy praised the dancer after he uploaded a video highlighting work from his charity.

“The makings of the first @baranova27 settlement!” Chmerkovskiy wrote in the caption. “First houses are starting their journey to Ukraine and in a few weeks we will have our first families move in.”

In the video, he showed off some of the houses being made for Ukrainian refugees amid the war in the country by Baranova27, a charity founded by the Chmerkovskiy brothers.

Fans Appreciate Chmerkovskiy’s Effort

Chmerkovskiy shared a video showing off homes that were being packed to be shipped “within 10 days” to be on location.

“Our first 10 houses are getting packed… We should have our first Baranova27 settlement, and this is a very, very exciting project that will no doubt help a lot of people,” Chmerkovskiy says in the video.

Fans took to his comment section to let him know that they appreciated the work that he’s been doing.

“Wow. Amazing to see where your family and supporters have taken this effort,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Thank you for all the hard work, love and support your team is putting in for your home country and the people of 🇺🇦 Ukraine. You are a great example of all that is good in the world.”

Maks’ Wife Would Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Maks Chmerkovskiy is married to former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

Murgatroyd recently revealed to PopCulture that she would “gladly” return to the show, though Chmerkovskiy may feel differently. When it came to the show moving to Disney+ for the upcoming season, Murgatroyd shared that she experienced “shock” when she heard the news.

“I had no idea that was coming,” she shared. “I kind of have stepped away from that world a little but, but yeah, I’m happy for them. I mean, I had no idea, so it was kind of like a shock to me and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the first time ever that we’ve moved in all these years.'”

She told the outlet that she thought the move was “great” for the show.

“I think that you’ve got to evolve,” she said. “The show’s been on for what … they’re going on their 31st season or something? So I mean, there’s not many shows that can say they’ve been on for that long.”

She also said that if they called her, she would come back.

“If they call me, I would gladly put up my hand and say, ‘You know, I want to do that,'” she said.

She shared that she wouldn’t mind being a judge, though she loves dancing.

“So yeah, [I’d] hopefully get a good partner and go all the way,” she shared.

Chmerkovskiy joined “Dancing With the Stars” Ukraine in 2021 as a judge, though he had to evacuate the country amid the Russian invasion.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Bindi Irwin Shares ‘Precious’ Video of Daughter Speaking