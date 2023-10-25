Sharna Burgess Releases Statement After Ballroom Snub

Sharna Burgess has spoken out about missing the Len Goodman tribute on the October 25, 2023, episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Burgess was not amongst the professional dancers who returned to the ballroom to perform a dance in honor of Len Goodman, who died in April 2023. Meanwhile, several former pros, including Karina Smirnoff, Anna Trebunskaya, and Kym Johnson, were brought back for the special night. The group performed a waltz to “Moon River” in a touching tribute to the former head judge.

In a lengthy post shared to her Instagram Stories, Burgess said that she was “hurt” because she wasn’t included.

“I haven’t made a single comment publicly about the tribute because of a few reasons. Firstly… I know it’s not about me it’s about Len and the honor he deserved. Secondly… This hurt more than not being asked back and I’m working through it. Thirdly… Sharing feelings on here often gets met with a few negative people who believe I didn’t deserve to be there anyway. So why open myself up to it,” she wrote.

“The tribute was stunning. I cried watching. Tears of celebration and joy and gratitude for how much Len did for the ballroom and for all of our careers. The performance was perfect and classic and technically brilliant. Val and Jenna created magic and Len absolutely would’ve loved it. Remember 2 things can be true. I can love and support the show, feel joy for those who are there, and also feel sad about not being there.

Burgess, who previously revealed that she’d been cut from season 32, has not spoken out about not being in attendance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brian Austin Green Said Sharna Burgess Wasn’t ‘Invited’ to Participate

Burgess’ fiance, Brian Austin Green, also spoke out about Burgess’ DWTS absence, confirming that she wasn’t invited to participate.

“I can’t begin to tell you how disappointed I was for @sharnaburgess to not be invited for the tribute last night. It’s disappointing as well that none of her ‘family in the ballroom’ stuck up for her or spoke out. She’s an incredible soul and has always been a friend to everyone. She deserved better. #FamilySticksTogether,” Green posted on Instagram.

In the caption of the post, Green added that Burgess wasn’t even invited to attend the show at all.

“She wasn’t even invited to sit in the stands and watch. Shame on that group of people. Kindness is an action, and so is love,” Green wrote. He also gave Cheryl Burke a shoutout, as she wasn’t invited back, either.

“Dancing With the Stars” fans took to the comments section to respond.

“So disrespectful to not invite two of their most committed and loyal dancers and for Sharnas dancing family not to stand up for her,” one person wrote.

“Yes I agree they both should have been invited I’m confused as to why it’s so sad they have been on the show for a long time and they deserve to be there as much as all the dancers it’s just crazy I’m so sorry that they were not invited the producers should have asked them it’s not right,” someone else added.

“I missed her there and I don’t understand why she was not included! What has happened for DWTS to be angry with her? Otherwise why wouldn’t she be there? She was on the show for so long and even toured with them!! I went to see the live show mainly to see her in person,” a third comment read.

Cheryl Burke Also Said She Wasn’t Invited Back for the Len Goodman Tribute

Burgess wasn’t the only former pro who didn’t make it to the ballroom for the Len Goodman tribute. Burgess, Burke, and Witney Carson weren’t part of the show in any way.

Burke previously shared that she wasn’t asked back following her 2022 retirement.

“This is going to be a little bit of an emotional one since I see the OG pros coming back. A tribute to Len Goodman,” Burke said on the October 18, 2023, episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“I’m a little sad that, you know, I’m not there. It’s not by choice. I didn’t get asked. But, yeah. More on this, I guess, next week,” she continued, adding “but, yeah. It’s a shame.”

Former pro Lindsay Arnold did not take part in the group dance, but was in the audience for the show.

