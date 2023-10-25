Former DWTS Cast Member Slams Producers for Cutting Sharna Burgess

A former “Dancing With the Stars” cast member is speaking out about longtime pro Sharna Burgess being cut from the show following her controversial win on season 27.

Burgess took home the Mirrorball Trophy with radio personality Bobby Bones, but wasn’t asked back for the following season. She competed on seasons 29 and 30, before taking off season 31 by choice. She wasn’t asked to return to the show for season 32.

On the October 16, 2023, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, host Cheryl Burke asked guest Tom Bergeron (former DWTS host) his thoughts on why Burgess wasn’t asked back.

“I really felt bad for Sharna cuz I think she unfairly took some heat from the network and the show. I don’t think they invited back the next season, if I’m not mistaken. You got the reigning champion there and you don’t invite her back? You a*******,” he said.

“It’s hard to know [why]. I think there was controversy about Bobby’s win, which I understand,” he said. “It’s hard to know what they’re smokin’ in those back rooms at the network,” he added.

Burgess first joined DWTS in season 16 and competed on 14 seasons. She won her first and only Mirrorball Trophy in season 27 with Bobby Bones.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bobby Bones’ Mirrorball Win Has Been Called the Most Controversial DWTS Win of All Time

Many people have said that Bones’ Mirrorball win was controversial because his dancing didn’t seem to improve week after week. His scores were middle-of-the-road and he didn’t outshine other people on his seasons. However, his popularity got him votes and he finished the season in first place.

During his chat with Burke, Bergeron said that he knew “sh** was going to hit the fan” when Bones won.

“I think even Bobby would be honest enough to tell you that he wasn’t the best dancer,” Bergeron said.

Meanwhile, on the September 12, 2023, episode of the “Old-ish” podcast, Burgess herself called the win “controversial.” She also admitted that she isn’t sure if she will ever do the show again in the future.

Sharna Burgess Says Being Cut Was a ‘Huge Shock’

Burgess took off season 31 after giving birth to her first child; a son named Zane. She wanted to return for season 32, but says that she wasn’t asked to compete.

“It’s known now. The cast has been leaked. But, I wasn’t asked back to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this year, which was definitely a huge shock to me,” Burgess said on the September 12, 2023, episode of the “Old-ish” podcast.

“I did drop in and let them know that I’d like to be back next season, or this season… and then, it got to the week of everyone getting their phone calls. And I know when everyone got their phone calls, ’cause we’re all talking. They say don’t tell anyone, but everyone tells each other in the cast,” she explained.

“And I realized when those spots were all filled and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I didn’t get the call’,” she added.

READ NEXT: Fans Criticize Rylee Arnold for Copying Choreography From Season 28 Dance