Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Reveal Big News

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have some big news to share.

On November 10, 2022, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro revealed that she and Green are in the process of moving because they have bought a house together.

“Yes, we bought a house,” Burgess said on her Instagram Stories. “And it’s amazing and so exciting. I absolutely can’t wait to be in it but over the next couple of weeks, we have so much packing to do,” she added.

Burgess and Green welcomed their first child together in June 2022. They have been living as a family in Green’s home but will be moving into a new place that they will make their own as a couple.

Burgess & Green Hope to Be Completely Relocated by Thanksgiving

Although it seems very overwhelming at the moment, Burgess is hoping to be moved in to her new home before the holidays.

“I don’t know if you know this, but we practically have a farm. And we have chickens and a rooster. We have fish, we have rabbits, we have guinea pigs, we have frogs, we have dogs, and we have four kids. And just so much stuff,” she explained.

“Hopefully we’ll be in there and settled by Thanksgiving because we want to host,” she continued. “We finally have that long dining table and we can all sit around and it’s going to be so freaking beautiful. But, it’s going to be an intense couple of weeks getting to it,” she added.

This will be Burgess’ first Thanksgiving as a mom. She decided to sit out season 31 of DWTS in order to be really present in her son’s life.

“I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season. This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family. DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!! This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me,” she shared in an Instagram caption on August 31, 2022.

Burgess Sold Her Home in May 2022

Before giving birth to baby Zane, Burgess sold her home in Beachwood Canyon for more than $1.5 million, according to TMZ.

Shortly after the sale of the home, Burgess revealed her plan to reinvest in some additional property. In a video that she uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Burgess said that she and Green were looking at houses to buy, though she made it clear that she would be purchasing that property on her own.

“I sold my house because I made amazing money on it because the market is so incredible. And I’m buying a house because my mom is moving over here and I’m buying somewhere for her to live,” she later explained.

According to Hello! magazine, Green’s current home is in Malibu, California. Although Burgess didn’t share where she and Green would be moving, it seems like they plan on staying in the area because of Green’s three older kids whom he shares with Megan Fox.

