Fans Call For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro’s Retirement

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” think one of the professional dancers on the show should not return as a dancer in the upcoming season.

In a Reddit thread where fans shared what they considered unpopular opinions, some said that they believe Sharna Burgess, a professional dancer who has been on the show since season 13, should officially retire from that role.

Some Fans Think Burgess Is Not as Good as She Used to Be

In the original post on the thread, the poster says they think Burgess seems like a “cool person” but she’s “eh” to them. They add that they’re happy she’s pregnant and excited “because that most likely means she won’t be on next season.”

Another person agreed, writing, “Haven’t really been invested in her since S23 which was over half a decade ago. The backlash when she didn’t come back for S28 was ridiculous. Especially because ever since, she’s been underwhelming.”

“Yeah I think Sharna has had great moments but her time on the show ran its course tbh, I feel the same way about Lindsay now,” another person commented.

One person replied to that comment to say they think that Burgess is just “over” the show and would not have returned if she could have stayed on as a judge on the Australian version.

One person in the thread called Burgess’s choreography “forgettable,” while others said she was great but has had some bad recent seasons, specifically the season where she was partnered with Bobby Bones and pulled off a win.

While some on the thread did say they love Burgess and her dancing, they agreed they thought it was time for her to be done on the show.

“Love Sharna to death but I think she should be done with the show,” one reply reads. “I think she’s over it now. And to agree with others (so maybe not so unpopular) she’s been underwhelming the last few seasons.”

Burgess Is Pregnant With Her First Child

The news was originally reported by E! News on February 4, 2022, that Burgess is pregnant, though the dancer and her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, did not comment on the reports at the time.

On February 16, 2022, Burgess broke her silence about the pregnancy by posting an Instagram post that included all but one of Brian Austin Green’s Children.

Burgess posted about the pregnancy on her Instagram page, tagging Brian Austin Green and his oldest son, Kassius Green, who is 17 years old. She also included Green’s children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, who he shares with his ex-wife Meghan Fox.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” Burgess posted alongside a photo of five hands touching her baby bump. “Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022 @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky. @kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Shares Touching Tribute to Late Father