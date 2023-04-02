Sharna Burgess Reveals Where She Stands With DWTS

Sharna Burgess isn’t done with “Dancing With the Stars.” The new mom says that she’s hoping to be back in the ballroom when the competition series returns to Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

In an interview with Extra at the iHeartRadio Music Awards held in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023, Burgess was asked if she’d be back for season 32. “I hope so. I definitely want to come back if they will have me,” she said. “I am ready to get back into it,” she added.

Burgess joined “Dancing With the Stars” in season 16 and has competed on 14 seasons. She won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 27 with her celebrity partner, Bobby Bones.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Decided to Sit Out Season 31 After Giving Birth to Her First Child

Burgess and her boyfriend Brian Austin Green welcomed their son Zane in June 2022. When the baby was just a couple of months old, Burgess made the decision to stay home with him rather than compete on season 31.

“After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to stick with what was right and, again, many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director… I made the really hard decision to not do the season this season of ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” she said on her Instagram Stories at the time.

Burgess expressed not wanting to spend hours a day away from her newborn and she really wanted to be present in the first few months of his life.

“I am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to ‘Dancing’ because, God, I love everything I know about the upcoming season, I love that Conrad Green is back, I love the cast, I love the show. It is my home. But I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back,” she said.

Fans Have Been Wondering Which Pros Will Return for Season 32

Given the pregnancy boom amongst the “Dancing With the Stars” pros, many fans have been wondering who would be ready to return for the new season. Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, and Daniella Karagach are all expecting babies in May 2023, while Peta Murgatroyd is expecting her second child in June 2023.

Murgatroyd has said that she’s hoping to compete on season 32.

“I would love to be, if they want me,” Murgatroyd told Us Weekly. “I’m here, I’m willing. I’ll give birth and jump back in within, you know, the seven weeks that I did with Shai. I went back with Nick Viall that season, and I would gladly do it again,” she added.

Meanwhile, Jenna Johnson — who gave birth to her first child in January 2023 — is also planning to dance in September. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in December 2022, someone asked Johnson if she’d be back to compete for another Mirrorball Trophy.

“Yes!!! If they want me back, I will be there with this big grin on my face. I really miss dancing and moving my body. Would love to be back making memories like this one,” Johnson responded.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Says ‘Goodbye’ as She Makes a Big Move