Sharna Burgess Robbed While Attending Concert in LA

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess was robbed while attending Beyonce’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on September 4, 1983.

The reality television star and mother-of-one drove herself to the concert venue and when she returned to her vehicle after the show was over, she said that she noticed that someone had “smashed in” her passenger side window.

“I had my Louis bag stolen and a diaper bag, of all things,” she said on her Instagram Stories on September 5, 2023. She was sitting in a parked car while recording.

“So sh***. The Louis bag was in my car because I had to put my personal belongings in a clear handbag. That’s the SoFi Stadium rules. And so, I did that and I just wasn’t thinking and I just left the bags, you know, passenger side. So, you could see it from the window and obviously these people thought that looked a really great idea,” she continued.

Sharna Burgess Says She Felt Violated

While Burgess was not harmed in the incident and wasn’t even near her vehicle when it happened, she said that the whole situation made her feel “violated.”

“Thankfully it didn’t have anything personal and important but I just feels violated. Like, I don’t know. I’ve never had that happen to me before and it was just sh****,” she said. Just then, Burgess’ boyfriend Brian Austin Green got in the car to let Burgess know that he found a nail in one of the tires.

Burgess is a mom to a 1-year-old son named Zane whom she shares with Green. She’s also a bonus mom to his four other kids. None of the kids were with Burgess at the Beyonce concert or after. Green also did not attend the show with Burgess, though he was on-hand the night before when they went to see LL Cool J.

Sharna Burgess Is Not Expected to Return for Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In June 2022, Burgess shared that she was not going to be on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” because she wanted to be home with her baby.

“I was not ready to spend at minimum 10 hours a day away from Zane,” she explained. “I say ten hours because it’s not just the time in the room. It’s the travel time, the prep time, the hair and makeup time. Sundays and Mondays are full days away. I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama, and not only that, I just, I am so in love with just being a mom,” she added.

Burgess and Green were in the audience a few times, but she did not dance the whole season. Although she has yet to speak out about her plans for season 32, insider Kristyn Burtt has revealed the cast list for the pros and Burgess’ name isn’t on it.

Burgess and Green have worked together on a new podcast called “Oldish,” which is set to debut its first episode on September 12, 2023. Given that the official cast announcement from ABC is coming on September 13, 2023, it’s possible that Burgess will address her DWTS future on the show.

