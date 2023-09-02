Season 32 Pro Lineup Revealed by Insider Ahead of Cast Announcement

The full lineup of pros for season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” has been revealed by show insider, Kristyn Burtt.

On September 1, 2023, Burtt uploaded two separate TikTok videos on her account, announcing the full cast, which includes six male pros and seven female pros, which is a change from what Burtt previously reported (seven males and six females).

For the guys, Burtt has Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, and Artem Chigvintsev taking part in season 32.

For the ladies, Burtt says it will be Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, Britt Stewart, Koko Iwasaki, Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, and newcomer, Rylee Arnold.

So far, three celebs have been confirmed for season 32. “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, “Bachelorette” lead Charity Lawson, and Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, will all be going after the Mirrorball Trophy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Longtime Pros Will Not Be Returning

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” will look a little different as many longtime pros are sitting out the season (which some have decided to retire from the show altogether).

On season 31, longtime star Cheryl Burke announced that she was hanging up her dancing shoes for good. Meanwhile, during the live tour, Mark Ballas said that he wasn’t going to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” in the future.

Additionally, Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson have decided to sit out season 32 to spend more time with their growing families.

We now know, based on Burtt’s posts, that Sharna Burgess and Pasha Pashkov will not be part of the show when it kicks off in a few weeks. Burgess chose not to compete on season 31 because she wanted to be at home to spend time with her son, Zane.

Neither Burgess nor Pashkov have released a statement on the matter.

The full cast is set to be announced on “Good Morning America” on September 13, 2023.

Rylee Arnold Will Make Her Debut as a Pro

Season 32 will welcome in a new pro — the younger sister of ballroom dancer Lindsay Arnold.

Lindsay Arnold previously hinted at having a special connection to season 32 when she announced that she wasn’t going to compete. In a video posted to TikTok, Lindsay Arnold teased that she’s “maybe having some fun connections to this season,” but she didn’t say much more than that.

Fans have reacted to the news that Rylee Arnold, 18, is joining the show in a thread on Reddit.

“I still think Rylee is getting someone young, and the others seem like pros the show would take over Sharna,” one person wrote.

“I’m also excited to see how Rylee does this season!!” someone else added.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they cast a super young celeb and that’s why they brought Rylee in,” a third Redditor wrote.

“I definitely see one of the female pros taking home the MBT this year. Aside from Koko (who had a rough initial partner with Vinny), Rylee(first season) and Peta(who has been a bit bland since her win with Nyle), the female lineup is very solid,” a fourth weighed in.

