Sharna Burgess’ Son Zane Shows Some Strong Sibling Love

These days, professional dancer Sharna Burgess of “Dancing with the Stars” is living happily with her beau, former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green, her son Zane, and Green’s kids from his previous relationships. In a new Instagram Story, Burgess showed a bit of the family’s morning routine with Zane, and one moment, in particular, seemed to nearly make her heart burst over the life she is living now.

Sharna Burgess Swooned Over Zane & Noah’s Connection

As Us Weekly details, Green was already a father of four when he first connected with Burgess. His oldest son is 21 years old and was born when Green was with former “General Hospital” star Vanessa Marcil. Then, Green added three more children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, during his relationship with “Transformers” star Megan Fox.

In October 2022, Green shared a memory of the day he met Burgess via his Instagram page. Two years prior, on October 16, 2020, the two met up for the first time for coffee. The romance between the two quickly blossomed, and their son Zane was born in June 2022.

In a string of Instagram Stories the “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared on August 11, Burgess took fans along as she and Green got Zane up from his crib in the morning. Green and the family’s dogs ran in ahead of her, and Burgess could be heard saying, “Hello, baby” as Zane looked at everybody from his crib.

In the next Instagram Story, Green took Zane out of the crib, and the toddler briefly reached out to someone else. It turns out, it was Zane’s older sibling Noah, who had joined Burgess and Green to get the little guy up from his crib.

“He loves his siblings so much I melt at this bond,” Burgess wrote. Noah took Zane from Green, and it was clear this was not the first sweet interaction the two had experienced with one another. Noah looked quite comfortable holding and snuggling his baby brother.

Green & Burgess’ Son Zane Enjoyed the Family Morning Time

A rousing rendition of the song “Wheels on the Bus” followed as Green changed Zane, and Burgess noted it was, “Our favorite along with the ABC song.” She also signaled that she loves their mornings, and Zane clapped as the family finished the song. Zane moved his arms to signal he wanted them to sing the song again, which they happily did before taking the toddler down to the main floor of the house.

In March, Burgess and Green talked to Us Weekly about prioritizing the kids and co-parenting with Fox. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro noted her beau’s approach is, “It’s gotta be about the kids.” Burgess continued, “It’s not about us, it’s not about the adults, it’s about what’s best for them every single time.”

Green revealed his older kids have been “obsessed” with Zane and are “amazing” with their baby brother. “They’re just really strong good people. And Kash, my oldest who just turned 21, is also an amazing big brother. We’re really, really lucky how beautifully blended our family is.”

It has appeared that the family has navigated the addition of Zane relatively flawlessly, but Green previously admitted he was not sure if he and Burgess would expand the family any further. For now, the “Dancing with the Stars” veterans seem to be embracing the busy life they have right now, and Zane’s adoration for his parents and siblings seems to get all of them melting.