Sharna Burgess Celebrates Son’s Major Achievement

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess welcomed her son, Zane, just over a year ago. The DWTS star and her partner, “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Brian Austin Green, regularly share updates on the toddler and fans love them. A new update revealed a big skill the little guy has learned, and people could not get enough of seeing him practice.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess’ Son Zane Is Walking

On August 23, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro took to her Instagram page to share the sweet news regarding Zane’s new skill. “Wobbly steps and slobbery kisses 😭 (I’m not ok),” Burgess captioned the post.

The video was set to a clip of a song from the duo Sleeping Lion, and the ballad was the perfect accompaniment to the otherwise silent video. The video showed Zane holding a toy lightsaber in one hand and he held the neckline of Burgess’ shirt tightly as he waddled around her.

After a moment of this, Zane let go of Burgess entirely. She watched with anticipation, clearly wondering if this was the moment he would walk without holding onto anything or anyone. Sure enough, the 1-year-old took a few wobbly steps independently. Zane did not seem to comprehend the magnitude of what he had just accomplished, though the “Dancing with the Stars” pro quietly celebrated behind him.

Once Burgess reached out and enticed Zane to walk back to her, she puckered up and asked him for a kiss. He complied, smothering her face with open-mouthed baby kisses. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro threw her head back and laughed as she took in her son’s wild kisses.

DWTS Fans & Colleagues Swooned Over Zane’s 1st Steps

Burgess added in her caption, “We got here so fast, please God let me remember every moment.” Her post received more than 54,000 “likes” and 850 comments as “Dancing with the Stars” fans and co-stars shared their love for the video.

As is the case with many of the photos or videos Burgess shares of Zane, a common theme throughout the comments section was to note how much the toddler looks like his dad.

“That’s mini Bri holding your shirt 🥹😫❤️,” wrote fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd. In a separate comment, Murgatroyd added, “Can I like this 1000x.”

Jenna Johnson commented, “My heart cannot handle this preciousness,” and former contestant Nikki Garcia gushed over Zane’s kiss.

James Hinchcliffe, Burgess’ season 23 “Dancing with the Stars” partner, added, “Those kisses!!! Hahaha what a little gem.”

“The way he tries to eat your face 💋🥹❤️,” commented a supporter.

Another fan couldn’t resist noting how much Zane looks like his dad, gushing, “No denying who the baby daddy is! Lol He’s A-D-O-R-A-B-L-E!!!!!”

“I love seeing this genuine happiness on you,” pointed out another supporter.

There were at least a few commenters who noted they saw both Green and Burgess in Zane, though.

“Does he ever look like a splitting image of the two of you!!! I see both so much!!! He’s adorable,” declared someone.