DWTS Champ Shawn Johnson Details Pregnancy Complication

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” champ Shawn Johnson said that she’s been diagnosed with “severe anemia” in her third pregnancy.

“Managed to get a 30 minute workout in before this dude had an early morning (still working on daylight savings) anyways probably my first workout in 5+ weeks. Struggling with severe anemia this pregnancy (infusions start next week) and just can’t find the energy. Anyone else have this? First time doing them and nervous,” Johnson captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on November 11, 2023.

Johnson and her husband Andrew East are set to welcome their third child in December 2023. They are parents to daughter, Drew, who was born in 2019, and son Jett, born in 2021. They’ve chosen not to find out the sex of their third child.

Here’s what you need to know:

Blood Transfusions During Pregnancy Are Not Considered Medical Emergencies

Anemia isn’t uncommon during pregnancy, though “severe” anemia can be more serious. Symptoms of anemia include fatigue, dizziness, headache, shortness of breath, and more. however, severe anemia can cause more drastic symptoms, including low blood pressure and rapid heartbeat.

According to the One Blood organization, having a blood transfusion during pregnancy “is considered a non-emergency situation.”

There are some side effects that can happen during a blood transfusion in the third trimester, though most are non-life-threatening. The whole procedure takes about three hours, according to The American Pregnancy Association.

Johnson’s third pregnancy has definitely taken a toll on her body and she’s talked about being uncomfortable for weeks.

“Doing everything possible to try and get comfortable this pregnancy,” she captioned an Instagram post in August 2023.

Johnson’s been doing her best to listen to her body and rest when she needs to, but she hasn’t slacked off when it comes to posting entertaining content on social media. On November 12, 2023, for example, she posted a funny Reel showing the difference between the first and third pregnancies when it comes to going into labor.

Shawn Johnson Said This Will Be Her Last Pregnancy

Johnson and East shared their baby news with the world in a surprise post on Instagram in July 2023. “Swipe for a surprise,” Johnson captioned a photo of herself sitting on the steps of the Panathenaic Stadium in Greece. The second photo in the set was of her cradling her baby bump, announcing her pregnancy.

Johnson isn’t planning on any more pregnancies after she gives birth to her third child. However, she has said that she’s not against adding to her family, perhaps by way of adoption.

“I’m up for helping babies around the world who need families. I think we can have that conversation later if that’s something we want to talk about. But this will be our last pregnancy,” she told E! News in July 2023.

“I’ve been so lucky to be able to get pregnant and carry babies. But three C-sections will take a toll. And I want to be able to be that mom that’s chasing my children around for years and years and years,” she added.

On the July 12, 2023, episode of their “Couple Things” podcast, Johnson further explained that her small frame just can’t handle a fourth pregnancy. She said that she carries big babies and that going through the labor and delivery process isn’t easy.

READ NEXT: