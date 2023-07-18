DWTS Champ’s Baby Bump Makes Red Carpet Debut Following Surprise Announcement

She’s bumpin’! “Dancing With the Stars” champ Shawn Johnson announced that she’s expecting her third child just hours before she and her husband Andrew East walked the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

On her Instagram Stories, the Olympic gold medalist said that she’s almost 17 weeks along in her pregnancy, but decided to keep the news a secret longer than usual. However, with the red carpet coming up, Johnson said that she wanted to share the news so that it wouldn’t be awkward when she showed up to the event sporting a full-on baby belly.

Hours after the big baby announcement, Johnson and East were at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the awards show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shawn Johnson Wore a Strapless Blue Dress That Hugged Her Bump

On July 12, 2023, Johnson shared two Instagram photos as part of her baby announcement.

“Swipe for a surprise,” she captioned the post. The first photo was of her sitting in front of the Olympic rings at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece. In the next photo, however, Johnson stood up and showed off her baby bump.

“We are thrilled to say that we are expecting another baby! After months of trying, thinking we were pregnant and then being bummed we weren’t, and a couple times getting pregnant and experiencing loss early on, we’re confident this one is here to stay,” Johnson told Family Made.

“We wanted to wait a while to officially announce the news. Here’s to all the nausea, cravings, back pain, and other fun things we go through that are totally worth it to ultimately hold a little baby in our arms. Here we go again!” she added.

At the ESPYs, Johnson’s bump was on full display for all to see. Fans reacted to Johnson’s pregnancy look in the comments section of a post that she shared on her Instagram feed.

“Shawn Johnson coming through making us shorties feel better about our preggo bodies,” one person wrote.

“The way I’d never take that gown off if I looked this good in it,” someone else added.

“You are glowing mama! What a beautiful color on you,” a third Instagram user said.

“Y’all look amazing. What a gorgeous dress and you look beautiful Shawn,” a fourth comment read.

Shawn Johnson Is Due in December & Isn’t Having Twins

On her Instagram Stories, Johnson revealed that she’s due in December 2023. She also addressed some comments that she was receiving about the size of her belly — and she confirmed that she’s not having twins.

“I wanted to squash this before I read anymore comments,” Johnson said on her Instagram Stories on July 14, 2023. “After seeing the pictures of me being pregnant, and the fact that I’m like, barely halfway, people are like, ‘Are you having twins’? No. I’m 4’11”, my torso is like, four inches long, tall, my husband is almost 6’3″, and my kids are almost 10 pounds when I have them,” Johnson explained.

“I carry big babies. This is my third, I’m showing earlier. Don’t go there,” she warned. “I rock it, okay?” she said.

Johnson and East are already parents to daughter, Drew, and son, Jett. They have chosen not to find out the sex of their third child.

