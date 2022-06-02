Fans Wonder if Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Would Be a Good Fit for DWTS After Rare Videos Surface

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the child of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. “Dancing With the Stars” fans are wondering if Jolie-Pitt would be a good addition to the show after a dance video that was shot at Millennium Dance Complex was shared on Reddit.

The video was uploaded to YouTube back in February 2022 and shows Jolie-Pitt, dancing with Rihanna’s song “Skin.” Jolie-Pitt appeared on the stage with two other dancers, all wearing masks over their noses and mouths. The teen appeared in a black pants and a black sweatshirt and executed the choreographed routine almost perfectly.

Jolie-Pitt appears to be taking dance lessons at the studio and there are a handful of other videos on a YouTube account that may or may not belong to the 16-year-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jolie-Pitt Received Tons of Positive Feedback on the Dance Videos

Play

Lizzo – About Damn Time | Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dancing | Hamilton Evans Choreography #ShilohJoliePitt #Dance Music: Lizzo – About Damn Time Choreography: Hamilton Evans Location: Millennium Dance Complex Filmography: Been (Kreative Network) 2022-05-24T13:58:33Z

It seems as though Jolie-Pitt has found her groove, quite literally, and has been fostering a love for creative movement and dance. People who have watched her videos on YouTube think that she has an incredible talent, as evidenced by the numerous comments that was racked up since the videos were originally posted.

On May 24, 2022, Jolie-Pitt danced to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” hitting all the moves.

“All 3 ladies rocked it! Proud of Shiloh and happy that she found something that she loves and is good at,” one comment on the YouTube video read.

“Damn! You were definitely born to dance! Loved it,” someone else said.

“Go Shiloh!!! That kid has some skills… I am proud of her,” a third viewer wrote.

“You dance like a pro,” read a fourth comment.

Redditors Are Curious if Jolie-Pitt Would Ever Be Asked to Join DWTS

Play

Rihanna – Skin | Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dancing | Hamilton Evans Choreography #ShilohJoliePitt #Dance Choreography: Hamilton Evans Music: Rihanna – Skin Location: Millennium Dance Complex Filmography: Medhi Gribi 2022-02-16T09:38:09Z

After someone shared one of Jolie-Pitt’s dance videos on Reddit, a discussion about whether or not the teen would ever consider joining the dance competition show took shape.

“I do think that Shiloh might be a bit too young for the show at this point; yes Willow Shields was 14 but I think after her understandable reaction to being shockingly eliminated DWTS might be reluctant to cast THAT young for a live show, that might have been a reason why Juniors was prerecorded,” one person commented on the thread.

“I do think we could see some kids of celebs, even as A-list as Brad and Angelina, on upcoming DWTS seasons; I don’t see Angelina wanting the kids doing it though either, she strikes me as being like Demi and not wanting her kids to be subjected to so much media attention during the show (Demi said that her initial reaction to Rumer doing DWTS was wanting to say no because of the harsh criticism that Rumer, Scout and Tallulah endured from the media about their appearances),” someone else said.

“They did Argentine Tango’s on the Junior’s edition. They could also just not assign her those dances (a lot of couples don’t get certain dance styles by the end of the season anymore as it is). Or they could make it so it wasn’t as sexy. I think it could work,” another Redditor suggested.

“The show has had young kids on before. Skai Jackson was a teen when she was on. Shawn Johnson was only 16 her first time on the show, and Zendaya was 16 too. Then there’s Willow Shields was only 14. There’s probably others I’m forgetting as well,” a fourth commenter pointed out.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Rumer Willis Has Completely Changed Her Look