DWTS Alum ‘Cannot Deal Anymore’ Amid Project Setback

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Simone Biles has a lot of great things going on in her life these days.

For starters, Biles is a newlywed, having married NFL pro Jonathan Owens in a courthouse wedding in April. Then, Owens and Biles followed up their small courthouse wedding with a more extravagant event in May in Mexico.

In addition, Biles is hoping to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. One area where things are not going as well, however, relates to the new home she is building in her home state of Texas.

In a string of recent Instagram Stories, Biles admitted she was struggling with how the process was going.

Here’s what you need to know:

Biles Was Overwhelmed By the Latest Step in the Home-Building Process

Biles and Owens are building a new home together in Texas. On November 29, she shared some new details in a string of Instagram Stories, according to People. She indicated they were at the point in the home-building process of doing a “trim walk,” and it had not gone how she anticipated.

The Instagram Stories showed Biles in her new home, which revealed quite a lot of work remained. She did not explain what exactly had been so frustrating, but one issue seemed to pop up in one of the bathrooms.

Tile had been laid across the floor, and there were yellow stains across a significant section of the finished work. “I CANNOT DEAL ANYMORE,” Biles wrote, adding a string of angry emoji after the text.

According to KRM Custom Homes, the trim walk is one of the final steps in the home-building process. “During a trim walk, we’ll make sure that every vision you have on paper comes to life in each room of your new home,” the builder explains.

They further explained, “We’ll review size, layout, and wood species to make sure that all the trim details are correct, and everything is placed exactly where you want it,” the site continued.

Biles admitted, “Yesterday I was here from 11 am-5pm… I thought it was going to be a 30 minute thing [because] I had no clue what I was walking into.” Unfortunately, the Olympian revealed, she ended up overwhelmed and confused.

The Finished Home Seems Slated to Be Truly Stunning

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant initially revealed she and her husband were building a new home via an Instagram post in March. She teased, “A home is made with love & dreams… cheers to breaking ground.”

A November 16 Instagram post from Biles showed sliding glass doors installed that look out over a serene lake or pond. The Daily Mail noted in an Instagram Story, Biles admitted, “This is my favorite view.” The home will have a covered patio leading out to the peaceful view of the lake and lush greenery.

The outlet shared that Biles had also previously revealed the second floor would feature a master bedroom along with a bathroom, theater, game room, wet bar, and private balcony. Various shots she has shared online show very high ceilings in some spots and long hallways.

Although most of the updates Biles has shared previous to the trim walk revealed positive progress, this latest experience took the wind out of her sails a bit. The trim walk extended to a second day, and Biles noted she “called my dad for backup yesterday [because] I panicked! but I’ve made so much progress & I’m so proud of myself.”

She also explained that Owens would “deal with the end result oops.” Biles added, “I hope I did it decently & thought of all the things.”