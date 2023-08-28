DWTS Semifinalist Just Made History

A former “Dancing with the Stars” semifinalist has thrown herself back into the sport she loves, and she seems to be doing better than ever. Simone Biles has returned to competitive gymnastics after withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues. She has returned to gymnastics with a bang and her latest results gave her a new record to tout.

Simone Biles Won the 2023 U.S. National All-Around Title

As ESPN detailed on August 27, Biles won the U.S. all-around championship title after accumulating a total of 118.40 points during the two-day competition in San Jose, California.

This was not the first time the “Dancing with the Stars” semifinalist had earned the title. In fact, this was her eighth time, and that number set a new record.

Previously, Biles was tied with gymnast Alfred Jochim with seven wins. Jochim’s wins occurred from 1925 to 1933.

Now, Biles stands alone with her record number of U.S. championship titles. In addition, at the age of 26, she is also the oldest woman to have won a national title.

Biles topped the leaderboard throughout the competition. However, it was her floor routine that nailed the champion title. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum did not take this success in her return to competition for granted, though.

“Every time I come out here, I feel like I’m in a fever dream. I feel like nothing’s real,” Biles shared. She admitted she knew her floor routine had been good, but, “I wasn’t sure. I’m in the moment. But it doesn’t feel real for some reason.”

Ultimately, the gymnastics champion admitted, “I just, seriously, can’t believe I’m out here competing again. I’m proud of myself for that.”

Biles Was Showered With Love & Congratulations After Her Win

The floor routine that secured @Simone_Biles' 8th national all-around title, a feat that no American gymnast in history has done before. #XfinityChamps pic.twitter.com/yRhHxSEcY1 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 28, 2023

As a tweet from the NBC Olympics & Paralympics account noted, Biles’ latest win comes a decade after her first. Her previous wins came in 2013 through 2016, 2018 through 2021, and now again in 2023.

After her win, Biles told NBC Sports she has chosen to keep her goals regarding her future in gymnastics private, for now. She acknowledged that this approach is different from what she did in the past, but it is working for her.

That decision to be a bit secretive regarding her goals means she played coy, for now, regarding any aspirations to be at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles received a standing ovation at the end of the competition, and she noted it felt very special to her to have everybody believing in her. She admitted, “I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more, but it feels amazing” to have so much support.

After the historic win, the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran received a lot of love from fans. One of her biggest supporters, her husband Jonathan Owens, took to his Instagram Stories to gush over his wife.

“Just keeps making history!!!! So proud of you,” Owens wrote while sharing one video of Biles’ championship performance. In another Instagram Story, he declared, “My wife so 🔥🔥🔥😍.”

Fans flooded Biles’ latest Instagram post with love too.

“In her ‘because I can’ era,” declared one supporter.

Another added, “History maker 🥹👏🏽🐐 you’re an iconic Queen!”

“The GOAT is on fire! 🔥🔥🔥 Congrats 🎉,” someone else declared.