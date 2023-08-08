DWTS Semifinalist Crushes Competition in Highly Anticipated Return

Season 24 “Dancing With the Stars” semifinalist Simone Biles has a lot to celebrate. The 26-year-old gymnast made her return to the mat at the U.S. Classic — and ended up taking home a gold medal.

According to The New York Times, Biles finished the competition in first place by five points. The competition marked her first since she bowed out of the 2020 Olympics (which aired in 2021 due to the pandemic) after suffering from “the twisties,” a term used by gymnasts when they have a hard time controlling their bodies while flipping through the air.

After taking some time off to focus on her mental health, Biles is back — and she seems ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead.

“I watched myself go from the happiest and most outgoing person to fighting every day to heal,” a voice on a video shared by Biles on TikTok said. “So, yeah. This comeback is personal,” the video continued.

Simone Biles Thanked Her Fans for ‘Believing’ in Her

On August 6, 2023, Biles shared a photo of herself from the event, which was held in Illinois.

“Happy to be back out on the floor! this journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions. thank you for believing in me,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Dozens of fans showed their support in the comments section.

“So happy to see you back and thriving! Keep showing everyone how brave and courageous you are for putting your mental health first,” one person wrote.

“You are incredible. A serious inspiration to so many of us. Thank you for being you,” someone else added.

“We never lost faith. We love you and your hard work Simone Biles. You are my favorite athlete/gymnast of all time,” a third comment read.

“AMAZING!!!!! you’re drive and talent and message are all out of this world !! so proud of you !! hope to see you perform live someday,” a fourth social media user said.

Simone Biles Isn’t Sure if She Will Compete in the 2024 Olympic Games

By winning the U.S. Classic, Biles has qualified for Nationals. While she has a few more steps to complete before getting to the Olympics, it’s possible that she could compete for Team USA in 2024 — but she’s not even thinking that far ahead.

“Right now, I think I should just embrace what happened today. I know everybody is just like — when you get married, they ask you when you’re having a baby. You come to Classics, they’re asking you about the Olympics. I think we’re just trying to take it one step at a time,” Biles told the media following her Classics win, according to The Times.

Biles is proud of her progress and she seems really happy with her performance at the U.S. Classic. Not only was she unable to hold back her excitement after completing her vault, but she also took to her Instagram Stories on August 5, 2023, to share a post from the podium and she included a few gold medal emoji.

