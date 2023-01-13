DWTS Alums Organizing Concert For an Important Cause

Several “Dancing With the Stars” cast members are coming together for an important cause in the wake of Aaron Carter’s tragic death on November 5, 2022, which was first reported by TMZ

‘Songs For Tomorrow’ Is Being Organized by Nick Carter, Lance Bass, AJ McLean & More

In the wake of Aaron Carter’s death after years of substance abuse struggles, his brother Nick Carter and fellow boy band members Lance Bass and AJ McLean have put together a star-studded event to raise money for On Our Sleeves, which is a national organization for children’s mental health issues. Aaron’s twin sister Angel Conrad will co-host alongside Bass. Bass, McLean and both Aaron and Nick Carter are all alums of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The “Songs For Tomorrow” press release reads:

Hosted by Angel Conrad and Lance Bass, this special concert will raise awareness for mental health, inspired by the life of Aaron Carter, who passed away in November of last year, with 100% of ticket sales benefiting On Our Sleeves, the national movement for childrens’ mental health. As announced on his Instagram this week, Nick Carter will perform his brand-new single “Hurts to Love You” for the first time during the show. The concert will also feature performances from members of the most popular acts of the early aughts including O-Town, LFO, Ryan Cabrera, B. Howard, and David Archuleta. Other performers will include N*SYNC members Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirpatrick, and Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean and Nick Carter — known together as “BackSync” — and will conclude with a special surprise finale performance.

The concert is happening on Wednesday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. Tickets are on sale here for $129, but fans who cannot attend in person can purchase a livestream of the concert for $20.

Carter Struggled With Substance Abuse For Years

Aaron Carter struggled throughout his life with substance abuse. In 2019, he opened up in an “E! True Hollywood Story” (via “Entertainment Tonight”) about what started his opioid addiction — he broke his jaw in a fight and was prescribed oxycodone, which he continued taking even after he no longer needed it.

After his death, TMZ reported that law enforcement sources told them that multiple cans of compressed air were found in Carter’s bedroom and bathroom, in addition to prescription medication of some kind. Carter’s body was found in his bathtub; he drowned, but the official cause of death is pending toxicology results. However, law enforcement told TMZ that there was no suicide note nor were there any signs of foul play.

Along with Nick, Aaron and Angel, there are two other Carter siblings. A sister named Bobbie Jean and a sister named Leslie, who died in 2012 of a drug overdose, according to ABC News. In addition to his three surviving siblings, Aaron Carter is survived by a 1-year-old son named Prince.

You can learn more about the organization and donate to its cause here. On the donation page, the message from the Carter siblings reads, “Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family’s commitment of helping others.”