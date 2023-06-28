Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Breaks Her Silence After Son’s Heartbreaking Death

In the months since former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker lost her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss to suicide, she has shared some tidbits about how she and her children are faring. Until now, however, Boss’ mother had not done any interviews about the loss of her son. She has shared a few touching Instagram posts about him as well as about his kids with Holker, but her recent chat with People shared insight his fans will not want to miss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Connie Boss Alexander Was a Young Parent

Alexander explained to People she had Boss when she was just 18 years old. He was “always smiling, always willing to try new things,” she recalled. She also noted, “If I had on music, he was dancing. He was the only male on his dance team in high school. That’s how dedicated and serious he was about it.” Alexander added, “He didn’t care that kids might be whispering.”

While Alexander and her son were close throughout his childhood, she shared they became even closer once Boss was a father too. “I think he really was able to see and appreciate some of the challenges I had as a young parent. And we talked about those things,” she explained. Alexander admitted she was “the classic boy mom, very protective,” and she recalled she either talked or texted with Boss every day. “He was my heart.”

Alexander Relies on Happy Memories She Holds of Boss

After Boss’ stunning death, Alexander wondered if she missed signs he was struggling with his mental health. Holker admitted that nobody saw Boss’ suicide coming, not even her, and it seems Alexander struggled with similar questions. “You find yourself in a lot of introspection, a lot of looking back. Did I miss something? Did he mean something when he said this? It was just very, very shocking,” Alexander told People. She admitted, “I don’t know when or if I’ll ever accept it. At this point, I’m in realization, I guess.”

“When I wake up in the morning, it does hit me that, oh my God, he really is not physically here. But then in my head I can hear him say, ‘Hey, Mom. I’m okay.'”

Boss’ death came in December 2022, and Alexander shared, “Sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday, and then other times it feels like it’s been so long since I’ve seen him.” She noted she relies on the memories she has along with her faith, detailing, “When I think about him, I try not to dwell on how he left this earth. This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from.”

Fans of Boss’ continue to mourn alongside his loved ones. His death stunned fans and colleagues of both Holker’s and Boss’ from their days on “So You Think You Can Dance,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I hope his family sees the impact Twitch had on so many people! Never met the man, but when the news hit, it hit so many people with so much sadness,” noted one fan on People’s Instagram page.

“I fell in love with your son immediately when I first saw him in TV. I’m 66 and my heart is broken for you and his wife and children. My thoughts and prayers are with you always,” commented another.

“No one should know the pain of losing a child,” someone else added.