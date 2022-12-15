Hallmark Stars Share Heartbreak Over Colleague’s Stunning Death: ‘Completely Devastating’

The Hallmark family is a close-knit one, as the network’s entertainers typically support one another at every turn. For example, Jonathan Bennett recently gushed over one of his former co-stars, and a handful of his Hallmark “chosen family” colleagues recently gathered to help Bennett celebrate the premiere of his new movie, “The Holiday Sitter.” It’s easy for the entertainers to support one another during times of celebration, but they step up during difficult times as well. That was certainly the case on December 14, as news of Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death became public.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hallmark Stars Paid Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

On December 14, it was revealed that Boss died by suicide earlier this week. Boss was known by many of his fans as the sidekick from “The Ellen DeGeneres” show, and from his time on “So You Think You Can Dance” many years ago. He had appeared on Hallmark’s “Home & Family” show and was in the movie “Adventures in Love and Babysitting” as well. Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete was one of the first to honor Boss after his death on her Instagram page. Peete reposted what actor Viola Davis wrote as a tribute to Boss and shared it via her Instagram stories with a broken heart emoji. “I’m at a loss for words right now, praying for his family and loved ones,” the message read.

Lifestyle expert Kym Douglas, who was a friend of Boss’ and appeared many times on Hallmark’s “Home & Family” as well as DeGeneres’ show, shared a photo from an appearance with Boss on “Home & Family” to her Instagram stories. Douglas wrote, “Heart Broken another loss” with a broken heart emoji. In additional slides, she added, “A family friend & one of the sweetest colleagues,” and “Thank you for being such a sweet friend to @HunterDouglasss,” her son.

Tia Mowry also shared an image of Boss on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Rest In Peace to a bright light in this world, tWitch. Sending love and prayers to his beautiful family.” She added, “Please check in on your loved ones, spread kindness.” Fellow Hallmark entertainer Lyndsy Fonseca also shared an image of Boss, with his wife, to her Instagram stories. “I loved watching him dance. This is so heartbreaking for his family.”

The Tributes to Boss Continued Throughout the Day

As word of Boss’ death spread, more and more Hallmark stars took to social media to share their grief and love for the entertainer and his family.

“Heartbreaking. What a light you were and will always remain. Sending so many prayers to your beloveds,” shared Nikki DeLoach in an Instagram story.

“Completely devastating. Praying for his family,” shared Lacey Chabert.

“Nooooo! I have no words,” posted Jennifer Love Hewitt, who added a string of broken heart emojis as well.

“He was such a light,” recalled Janel Parrish.

“No words… Praying for his family and his @dancingwiththestars family today,” wrote Danica McKellar, who also shared a link to the suicide prevention hotline in her Instagram stories.