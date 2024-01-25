Deceased DWTS Alum Sending Signs From Beyond, Husband Believes

Season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Suzanne Somers died in October 2023 following a battle with cancer.

Somers, 76, is survived by her husband, son, three granddaughters and two stepchildren. In the months following her death, her husband has noticed some strange things happening inside the home they once shared together and he believes that they are signs from beyond.

“Three things happened. The same day, that were very strange,” Somers’ widower, Alan Hamel, told Page Six. “A hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen, and the living room and the dining room,” Hamel continued. Then, “the fireplace started all by itself, [and] some music came on by Suzanne’s favorite composer,” he added.

Alan Hamel Said He Believes in the Afterlife

Hamel and Somers got married in 1977 and spent much of their days together. On what would have been Somers’ 77th birthday, Hamel penned a touching tribute to her on Instagram.

“Feelings… that’s getting close, but not all the way. 55 years together, 46 married and not even one hour apart for 42 of those years. Even that doesn’t do it. Even going to bed at 6 o’clock and holding hands while we sleep doesn’t do it. Staring at your beautiful face while you sleep doesn’t do it. I’m back to feelings. There are no words. There are no actions. No promises. No declarations. We are one. I am in love with you, my beautiful Suzanne, for all of eternity,” he wrote.

Now, after receiving what he believes are signs from his late wife, Hamel told Page Six that he believes in life after death.

“I’m a believer now that there is an after life. I’m convinced of it… I think there’s something we don’t understand. I think there’s a plane somewhere… after we discard our bodies. We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy. The soul must go somewhere and do something,” he told the outlet.

Suzanne Somers’ Family Remembered Her During a Celebration of Life in November

In late November 2023, Somers’ family and close friends gathered together to honor her memory with a celebration of life. The event, which was more like a party, was held at a country club.

“Suzanne loved cocktail parties and we threw her a great one at Stone Eagle Club in Palm Desert,” Hamel told People magazine after the event. Guests were asked to wear “colorful cocktail attire” and enjoyed a night of “tequila and tributes,” which Somers’ family says is what she would have wanted.

Meanwhile, Somers’ publicist, R. Couri Hay, credited Hamel with being a great host and shared some details of the party from a guest’s perspective.

“Alan was remarkably gregarious and welcoming. It was a beautiful and extremely authentic evening filled with personal reminiscences, song, and of course, heart-stopping videos of Suzanne singing in Vegas and talking to the audience. It was so moving and heartfelt,” Hay told People.

