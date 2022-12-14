SYTYCD Family Mourns the Sudden Loss of One of Their Own

The “So You Think You Can Dance” family is in mourning after they lost a tremendously bright light when Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide on Tuesday, December 13.

Here is how his “So You Think You Can Dance” family is paying tribute:

The SYTYCD Family is Heartbroken

We will always remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. We grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. tWitch, we will miss you dearly. #SYTYCD pic.twitter.com/QP2Dg7fw7v — So You Think You Can Dance (@DANCEonFOX) December 14, 2022

When Stephen “tWitch” Boss was found dead on December 13 (as first reported by TMZ), social media lit up with messages from his colleagues. Boss came in runner-up on season four of “So You Think You Can Dance,” then appeared as an all-star on multiple other seasons, including season seven where he met his wife, Allison Holker, who would go on to be a pro on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Boss was brought back to the show when FOX revived it in 2022 and his “So You Think You Can Dance” family is feeling deep sorrow over his death.

New SYTYCD judge and “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up JoJo Siwa wrote on Instagram, “My heart is beyond broken.💔😭 Twitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to SO many. I’ll never forget our time getting to work together on SYTYCD, he became such a light in my life. Someone I’ve looked up to since I was born turned one of my best friends. Twitch always had the best advice. We had SO many laughs, smiles, and even cries together. I know you’re in a better place now but man we are all gonna miss the hell outta you. Sending my most love and prayers to His beautiful wife and 3 perfect kids. ❤️ thank you for sharing your gift with the world.”

Longtime “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley posted a video of them together and simply wrote, “‘Love you much’… on camera, off camera and beyond. Sending love.”

Judge Leah Remini wrote, “I am heartbroken by the news of the passing of tWitch. Although we had met many times at the Ellen Show, I got to know him better this summer when I joined the judge’s table on ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when the cameras weren’t rolling. He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show. tWitch adored his wife, Allison, and their three kids more than anything. He would talk about them all the time with such pride. He had a laugh and smile that lit up the whole room. Rest easy, tWitch; you will leave a big hole in many hearts. My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and to the many people whom he inspired.”

“That smile… those moves… that gigantic heart! Hard to make sense of this news. Twitch was someone I’ve looked up to for years, and I was a little star struck when I first met him. But we connected so deeply in such a short time about so many things, but mostly fatherhood. The love for his family ran so deep and he was so proud of his tribe. My heart goes out to all of them. Your mentorship, positivity, and talent were vibrating on a different level. And I’ll never forget your kindness when shit went sideways. You will be missed, brother,” wrote new SYTYCD dance judge Matthew Morrison.

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson, who got her start on “So You Think You Can Dance” season nine, wrote on her Instagram stories, “RIP, my friend. Sending so much love and healing to @allisonholker and kids. There are no words. We love you.”

Former “So You Think You Can Dance” judge Mary Murphy wrote on Instagram, “My heart is broken over the loss of Twitch ! This picture is from a rehearsal showing Twitch seeing his first audition and how shocked he was. He was a inspiration to millions of children and people everywhere! I was a proud mama bear over every thing Twitch did. I’m proud for what he endured on #sytycd the way he kept coming back determined to make it then went onto be second that season. You were a light in my life and enjoyed minute we were together ! I love you to the moon and back ! I will miss you deeply and my love goes out to Allison and Maddox, Weslie and Zaia during their time of grief. RIP Dear Twitch.”

“I have no words and I’m confused and saddened by the loss of this incredible man. I had the great privilege to create multiple works on Twitch during my run with SYTYCD and getting to know him was a gift.Light , joy and love surrounded him always and it was contagious. Our connection was a special one. You will never be forgotten. RIP Twitch and we will see each other again some day,” wrote SYTYCD choreographer and judge Mia Michaels.

Twitch’s fellow “So You Think You Can Dance” season four finalist Courtney Galiano wrote, “I am at a loss for words. Twitch was one of the most talented, kind, empathetic, funny, thoughtful human beings that walked the face of this earth. He never forgot a thing, always checked in and not just for things like holidays or birthdays…but to just check in, he never let to much time pass. Even called my father (‘Mr. G.’) every Father’s Day to tell him that he is thinking of him and what an amazing Dad and family man he thought he was. He will forever feel like family, he will forever be a dear friend and I will never forget our incredible, meaningful memories together. From our lives changing in front of millions on national television to growing up and being together to experience life’s greatest gifts like marriage and parenthood…no matter how much time passed he was always there. He was a light with a presence larger than life. This will never make sense to me. I will love you, I will love your beautiful family IV REAL IV EVER.”

Twitch’s SYTYCD one-time dance partner Alex Wong simply wrote, “My heart is broken.”

The Rest of the Entertainment World is Also in Shock

The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/VmvxFgOF5d — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 14, 2022

It isn’t just “So You Think You Can Dance” alumni sharing their grief and shock over tWitch’s death.

“It truly doesn’t seem real. We are sending you and your babies so much love and please let us know how we can best support you. I’m so sorry Allison,” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess.

“We are all heartbroken 💔 Sending you deepest condolences and SO much love Allison,” wrote actress Monique Coleman.

Singer Jimmie Allen wrote, “Stephen (Twitch) my brother, one the best people I’ve ever gotten to know. I gonna miss the laughs, the jokes, the honest conversations and these random videos. We are gonna miss you. Thank you for your light. Praying for Allison and the children. This hurts.”

He later added, “DAMMIT!!!! I can NOT!!! do this today!!!!!! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE check on your family and friends. People are struggling. I catch y’all another day. Love & Light. Rest Easy, Twitch.”

Actress Jodie Sweetin wrote, “I’m so heartbroken. This can’t be real.”

“Baffled. Horrible, horrible news. His talent and kindness was untouchable,” wrote actor Gilles Marini.

“The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him,” wrote actress Kerry Washington.

Singer and dancer Paula Abdul wrote, “I’m devastated to hear the news about Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ passing. tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that was a direct reflection of his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light & a true talent whose legacy & impact will live on in the dance community.”

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through … Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy,” wrote singer and dancer Justin Timberlake.

Dozens of other celebrities, from all facets of show business including professional sports, left messages on social media about tWitch’s death. “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy might have summed it up best by writing, “Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss was the only man I’ve met in the entire industry who was loved by absolutely everyone. This makes no sense at all. Rest easy my friend.”

Boss’s wife of nine years Allison Holker said in a statement to People, ““Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or is in a crisis, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. These services are free and confidential.