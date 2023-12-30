DWTS Alum Rekindles Romance Following Failed Engagement & Fans Aren’t Happy

Season 21 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Tamar Braxton has rekindled her romance with on-again beau, Jeremy “JR” Robinson.

“3 months ago we thought we HATED each other and we were completely OVER…. Here we are after a simple football game box you got for your birthday and one REAL HARD conversation … we knew that whatever happened in the past was just that and ANYTHING other than US and our family only mattered,” Braxton captioned an Instagram post on December 25, 2023.

“So the truth is WE DONT CARE if anyone disagrees with it … we choose to love each other OUTLOUD and PROUD because we found something worth fighting for and forgiving each other for EVERYDAY in front and behind the scenes. @rarebreednola I love you with my entire heart and from now on our troubles are miles away….I’m having myself a Merry little Christmas now,” she added.

Braxton and Robinson met and got engaged on the show “Queen’s Court.”

Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Tamar Braxton Getting Back Together With JR

Shortly after Braxton took her rekindled romance public on social media, many fans reacted to the news in the comments section of the post. The vast majority of the comments from fans weren’t positive.

“This is embarrassing. Praying for you,” one person wrote.

“Chileee and i thought I was a dummy. You definitely took the cake with this bs,” someone else added.

“Something not right about dude,” a third comment read.

“Nobody knows what real love is anymore! Everything that gets posted is only to prove a point. I want to say congratulations but it won’t last. I pray you find your real person one day,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Braxton did receive some support, especially from her famous friends, like Taraji P. Henson and former DWTS alum, Kim Zolciak Biermann.

JR Issued a Statement in October Following His Split From Tamar Braxton

As rumors about Braxton’s relationship with JR started to circulate, he decided to nip things in the bud and address the chatter head on.

“So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect. Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on October 1, 2023.

“Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it.. So, I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life thank you for respecting our privacy,” he continued.

He also made it clear that he didn’t cheat and said that the details surrounding the split would remain “private.”

“No, I never cheated. No, I wasn’t there when she was at her mothers place when her car was burglarized. No, I never cared about fame. Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame. I have always represented famous people and the truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down queens court several times before I gave in,” he explained.

