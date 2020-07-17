Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Possible Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Thursday night after she was found unresponsive in her hotel room, according to The Blast.

The Blast reported that the 43-year-old reality star’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, found her “unresponsive” in their room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown L.A.

He called 911 and claimed that Braxton “had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills,” the outlet continued.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Blast that they received a medical emergency call around 9:45 p.m. regarding a woman of Braxton’s age and a “possible overdose.”

A spokesperson for the The Real and Braxton Family Values star told The Blast, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

Braxton is currently in stable condition but still unconscious, The Blast continued. She is under 24-hour-watch at the hospital.

Here’s what we know so far:

Earlier That Day, Braxton Postponed her YouTube Show Because She was ‘Under the Weather’

"Coupled & Quarantined" w/ Tamar Braxton & David Adefeso!Purchase "OMG You Grow Girl" Hair Creme here: https://glow-and-grow-butter.myshopify.com/ ———– Follow Tamar Braxton on Social Media – Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tamarbraxton/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TamarBraxton… Twitter: https://twitter.com/TamarBraxtonHer Follow David on Social Media – Instagram: https://bit.ly/2MntuX9 Facebook: https://bit.ly/3eHPOqx Linkedin: https://bit.ly/2zXIIzv Twitter: https://bit.ly/3dtnpEG 2020-07-17T03:21:28Z

Braxton and Adefeso film a weekly YouTube show called “Coupled & Quarantined,” according to Just Jared.

An episode was scheduled to air Thursday night, but a message was posted to their YouTube page announcing its postponement.

The message, which played as a slide over a video, explained that Braxton was not feeling well.

“Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid) We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better,” the message reads. “So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week.”

Many Have Taken to Twitter to Express Their Concern & Support for Braxton

Users flooded the platform late Thursday night and early Friday to offer their well wishes.

“Tamar” was trending on Twitter Friday morning with nearly 9,000 tweets.

I hope that statement abt Tamar Braxton isn’t true ☹️ . Ugh praying for her either way !!! Yall know how much I love me some Tamar — sis. (@Adesssy) July 17, 2020

Tamar Braxton is one of my favourite vocalists and people of all time, Lord I hope she’s okay😩🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — YT: Shubby (@Hardels29) July 17, 2020

Perez Hilton praised the star on his personal account, calling Braxton “wonderfully wacky.”

I really hope this is not true! I love me some Tamar! I knew her from back in the GaGa days, when she was married to Vince, before the world knew Tamar Braxton. She was always wonderfully wacky. She's a bright light! This saddens me!! https://t.co/Gml1maqv4k — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 17, 2020

Adefeso has not yet commented on any of his socials.

Braxton is the Star of a Brand New Reality Show

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBwV_Qthu9n/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In VH1’s To Catch A Beautician, Braxton teams up with celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright to “help disgruntled clients confront the beauticians who wrecked their hair,” according to the show’s website.

The duo performs a “sting operation” each episode, the site continues, in which Braxton and Wright challenge the stylists by putting them through a “rigorous boot camp” to learn “proper hair care.”

The show debuted May 25 and airs on Mondays.

If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

READ NEXT: Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Hospitalized for Gunshot Wounds