DWTS Alum Splits From Fiance: ‘It Did Not End How I Wanted It’

Season 21 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Tamar Braxton has ended her engagement to Jeremy “JR” Robinson.

“So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect. Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person,” Robinson wrote on his Instagram Stories on October 1, 2023.

“Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it.. So, I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life thank you for respecting our privacy,” he added.

Braxton and Robinson met while filming Peacock’s “Queen’s Court,” and got engaged on the finale, according to People magazine. The reality dating show also featured Evelyn Lozada and Nivea.

Both Braxton and Robinson have deleted many of their Instagram posts about each other.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Says the Details of His Split From Tamar Braxton Are ‘Private’

Robinson didn’t give too many details about the reasoning behind his failed engagement.

“What happened and why – that’s our private place,” he said, adding, “No, I never cheated. No, I wasn’t there when she was at her mothers place when her car was burglarized. No, I never cared about fame. Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame. I have always represented famous people and the truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down queens court several times before I gave in,” he continued.

The burglary that Robinson is referring to happened about a week before he posted about the split. Braxton shared a bit about what happened on her own Instagram Stories on September 18, 2023.

“They robbed me for 30 minutes with all this surveillance in one of the most expensive/exclusive buildings in ATL.. No one did nothing,” Braxton wrote. “I’m not OK. Not at all. But I’m gonna be OK and that’s what matters,” she also said. She revealed that the burglars took her garage door openers and the key to her Bentley. Braxton was not in her car at the time, nor was she injured.

Tamar Braxton Previously Said She Prayed for Someone Like Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson

On the finale of “Queen’s Court,” Braxton opened up about the love she felt for Robinson.

“I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single that I ever prayed for as a child,” Braxton said. “I thought that I just needed love. I didn’t. I needed a friend. And you’ve been that for me,” she added.

Braxton was previously married to Darrell “Delite” Allamby from 2001 through 2003, and to Vincent Herbert from 2008 through 2019. Braxton’s only son, Logan Vincent Herbert, was born in 2013.

Braxton has been busy promoting her new show, “Love & War,” which kicks off on October 22, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Feels the Wrath of Fans Angry With His Season 32 Partner