A ‘Teen Mom’ Can’t Believe ‘DWTS’ Hasn’t Asked Any of Them

In a recent podcast episode, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry expressed her surprise and disbelief that Dancing With the Stars would cast Tiger King’s Carole Baskin but has never asked any Teen Mom franchise cast members to compete on the show.

On the December 10 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with Lindsie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best, Lowry and Chrisley started talking about the Tiger King documentary from Netflix and how weird it was that Carole Baskin was asked to compete on Dancing With the Stars. Lowry was a bit outraged that a suspected murderer would be asked and no one from Teen Mom has been asked — keep in mind Baskin is an animal rights activist whose husband Don Lewis disappeared in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002. Baskin has not been charged in connection with anything to do with his disappearance.

But Chrisley said that she and her husband Will Campbell “definitely” think Baskin killed her husband, to which Lowry responded, “And then she was on Dancing With the Stars?! That’s crazy. You would never see me or Leah [Messer] on Dancing With the Stars and we are on Teen Mom, but someone who may or may not have killed her ex-husband and is known for that got on Dancing With the Stars. That’s so interesting.”

Chrisley pointed out that ABC likes to keep it in the family with Bachelor franchise contestants, but they have gone outside the ABC bubble to include people like Baskin or Sadie Robertson from Duck Dynasty.

“But they would never put on someone from my franchise,” said Lowry, to which Chrisley replied, “I honestly couldn’t see it, I really couldn’t. Which is so crazy.”

You never know, Lowry — have you asked? Maybe it has never occurred to Dancing With the Stars to ask a Teen Mom star.

Lowry Also Compared Herself to Joe Exotic

The whole conversation started because “Tiger King” Joe Exotic himself, aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, wrote to Kim Kardashian asking for her help obtaining a presidential pardon — he is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison for hiring someone to murder Baskin, falsifying wildlife records, and violating the Endangered Species Act.

Lowry said that Joe Exotic has become something of a joke, with people dressing up as him for Halloween and so forth, but they forget that he’s a real person in prison.

“I definitely think that we have forgotten that he is a real person in jail and that’s sad to say because I feel like I’m in that same situation. People forget I’m a real person, I’m not just a character that’s on TV and people run wild with it. It’s the same for him,” said Lowry.

Teen Mom 2 just wrapped its 10th season in late December 2020. It has not yet been renewed for season 11. Dancing With the Stars season 30 should premiere in 2021 but no official premiere date has been announced.

