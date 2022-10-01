DWTS Season 31 Contestant Admits She’s ‘Never’ Danced Before

For years, “Dancing With the Stars” has cast people from all walks of the entertainment business, from movie stars to TikTok sensations. Each season, there are some people who are more skilled than others, and there is always at least one contestant who seems to have an advantage based on past dance experience of some kind.

Generally speaking, athletes tend to be popular on the show because many are doing something totally different when they step foot in the ballroom. However, musicians and other people in the entertainment industry usually have a leg up on the competition.

On season 31, there was one person who admitted that she’s “never” actually danced before — not even as a kid. That person is Teresa Giudice. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, who was paired with Pasha Pashkov, was sent home week two.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Never Took Dance Lessons of any Kind

On the September 28, 2022, episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Giudice revealed that her time on DWTS is the very first time that she ever really danced.

Giudice said that her mom never sent her to dance lessons when she was younger.

“Dancing is one of my passions that I’ve always wanted to do,” Giudice said. “It was something in the back of my mind that I always wanted to do,” Giudice said, adding that all of her kids took dance lessons starting when she was very young.

“I really never danced before. Last week was my first time that I learned…” Giudice said, trailing off. She remembered that she did learn a mom-daughter dance with her daughter once. But she admitted that she’s never done anything like DWTS.

“I’m giving it my all, but this is no joke,” she added.

Nevertheless, Giudice handled her first dance the best she could. “I felt really confident… I wasn’t nervous,” Giudice said of her first dance. However, she admitted that the pre-dance package made her upset and threw her off. She ended up in the bottom two but was saved by the judges. Week two, however, she wasn’t as lucky.

Giudice Enjoyed Working With Pashkov

Although they only got to know each other over the course of a couple of weeks, Giudice had nothing but glowing things to say about her pro partner.

After she was eliminated, Pashkov penned a message to Giudice on Instagram.

“@teresagiudice what can i say… you’re awesome! Though our journey was short, it was definitely sweet and fun! Thank you for pouring your heart out there, on screen and behind the scenes. I’m so happy you got to live out your childhood dream of learning to dance and to do it in such an epic way – on @dancingwiththestars I love your values and priorities – family always comes first – and you have a big, beautiful family that loves and adores you, and i’m so grateful that you guys welcomed we into your fam with open arms, a warm welcome and treated me like your own. Forever grateful! Safe travels home and Dani and i will come visit when we come to East coast next,” he wrote.

Giudice shared a message with Pashkov as well.

“@pashapashkov thank you so much for all your time & patience. Dancing on @dancingwiththestars was a dream come true! I’ll keep dancing & hold on to everything you taught me! Can’t wait to come back & dance with you on the finale,” she captioned a video of her week two dance.

