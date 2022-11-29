Tom Bergeron’s Cryptic Caption Has Fans Talking

On November 21, 2022, Tom Bergeron shared a post about the changes happening at Disney.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” host is in support of the company bringing back Bob Iger as CEO, who will be taking over for his replacement, Bob Chapek, according to Reuters.

“The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” Chairwoman Susan Arnold said in the statement.

The move was widely supported by long-time Disney goers, especially annual passholders, many of whom had been feeling the negative effects of the changes put into place after Iger’s departure, according to the New York Post.

Bergeron’s post was clearly in favor of Iger’s reinstatement, but it was his caption that got fans talking.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Wondered if Bergeron’s Caption Was a Hint About His Own Future

Bergeron shared a screenshot of the news that Iger had returned as Disney’s CEO and added a caption with an ellipses that really made fans curious.

“I love a good comeback story…” he wrote. The comments section filled up quickly with many people wondering if Bergeron was hinting at a comeback of his own — perhaps to “Dancing With the Stars.” Bergeron was let go from the show in 2020 without much warning. He was replaced by “America’s Next Top Model” star Tyra Banks.

“Is there a cryptic message in that comment Tom?” one fan asked.

“Are you trying to tell us something tom???” someone else questioned.

“I hope it means that you are coming back too Tom. #DWTS needs your magic,” a third comment read.

“I would love for YOU to come back to DWTS!! I haven’t watched it since you left,” a fourth person said.

“We’d all love to hear your comeback story,” echoed another Instagram user.

In Regard to a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Return, Bergeron Plans to ‘Cross That Bridge’ if & When the Time Comes

Since his departure, Bergeron has been pretty adamant about “Dancing With the Stars” being part of his past.

“In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved. So, the end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew,” Bergeron said on the “Bob Saget’s Here for You” podcast in September 2021.

However, during a more recent interview, Bergeron suggested that he wouldn’t close the door on a possible return.

On the September 6, 2022, episode of the “Burke in the Game” podcast, host Cheryl Burke asked what it would take for Bergeron to return to the ballroom.

“Well, there are other people there,” Bergeron said. “I appreciate your question, but there are other people in those jobs right now.”

“How about for season 32? Maybe?” Burke — who just wrapped her finale season as a DWTS pro — pressed.

“Let’s just say we’ll cross that bridge should it be in front of us,” Bergeron responded.

