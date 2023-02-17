Fans Crack Up Over Tom Bergeron’s Auto-Tuned Music Video

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron has fans cracking up over his latest Instagram video, which is a #throwbackThursday post from his final episode of “America’s Funniest Videos” on ABC.

Watch it below:

Tom Bergeron Made Fun of His Changing Hairstyles

On the video caption, Bergeron wrote, “An auto-tuned throwback to my final AFV. Follow the bouncing (and changing) follicles.”

The video is a montage of his 14 years hosting “America’s Funniest Videos” on ABC. It was supposed to be a blooper reel, but he didn’t make enough mistakes for a true blooper reel. So instead, they made an auto-tuned video of Bergeron’s hosting highlights. It is hilarious.

“Love this! #besthostever,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “You’re the BEST AFV host of all time❤️!!!!, they’re not funny without you. I don’t watch it anymore.”

A third fan wrote, “Thanks Tom for being a legendary host and such a great part of my childhood.”

“This is great! Miss you on my TV @TomBergeron. Thought of you last night when @official_dick_van_dyke was revealed on @MaskedSingerFox. Was an amazing TV moment!” wrote a fourth fan.

Tom Bergeron & Dick Van Dyke Are Good Friends

Bergeron is good friends with the legendary Dick Van Dyke and yes, Van Dyke was revealed as the gnome on “The Masked Singer” season 9 premiere. The judges absolutely flipped when he was unmasked.

“I love you so much, we love you. The whole world loves you so much. It’s an honor to have you on our show. I can’t believe you’re here! I’m trying to play it cool, but you look so gorgeous, you look so handsome,” said judge Nicole Scherzinger.

“I’m so blown away,” added judge Jenny McCarthy.

“You are one of the reasons why I got into comedy. You are comedy, you are comedy, you’re our childhood. Our greatest reveal ever,” said judge Ken Jeong.

After he was unmasked on the show, the 97-year-old performer said of his experience, “It was real dark in there, you couldn’t see anything. I just loved it that they thought I was Robert De Niro! I didn’t know Robert De Niro could sing, to tell you the truth.”

When Van Dyke was revealed on “The Masked Singer,” the other singer unmasked in the season 9 premiere was none other than country singer Sara Evans, who is also a “Dancing With the Stars” alum.

But Bergeron and Van Dyke’s friendship goes way back and they love being funny together. In 2021, they filmed a “Delta Variant-inspired” throwback where Bergeron “auditioned” for Van Dyke’s fictional a capella singing group. Bergeron sang a parody song about fighting COVID and wearing a mask to the tune of Van Dyke’s “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” from “Mary Poppins.”

Bergeron actually also competed on “The Masked Singer” back in season 3. When he was eliminated, he told “Entertainment Tonight” that doing the singing competition was like a “homecoming” of sorts after being fired from “Dancing With the Stars” earlier that year.

“That was really largely the reason I did it — a lot of the production staff of ‘Masked Singer’ are alums of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ so for me it was like a hidden homecoming. And they do the show on the very same soundstage where we do ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” said Bergeron, adding, “Jenny [McCarthy] has my dressing room! So I almost wanted to see if my security badge worked still.”