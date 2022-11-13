Tom Bergeron Announces Return to Hosting Gig & Fans Couldn’t Be Happier

Tom Bergeron has announced his return to hosting — and this latest hosting gig — and it’s

The Emmy-winning host of “Dancing with the Stars” – he helmed the show for 29 seasons from 2005 to 2020 – was also the longtime host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He also had a long run as a game show host on “Hollywood Squares.”

Bergeron started out on the radio. In an interview with Buddy TV, he revealed that he was approached by a Boston TV station manager who liked his radio show and the meeting segued into a new career for him. “[I] ended up working in TV in Boston for about eleven years and then, as a result of that, when FX cable launched in New York back in ‘94, they invited me to host their morning show,” he said. “And one thing sort of led to another.”

While Bergeron gained a national audience on DWTS and AFV, loyal fans were shocked when the veteran TV host was let go from DWTS in 2020 and replaced with Tyra Banks.

Two years later, Bergeron is back doing what he does best, but it’s not in the ballroom.

Tom Bergeron Announced He Will Return as the Host of a Star-Studded Table Read of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

In an Instagram post shared in November 2022, Bergeron announced that he will be the host for a special table read of the holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The 1947 film starred James Stewart and Donna Reed and remains one of the most beloved holiday movies of all time.

“Once again I’ll be hosting the star-studded table read of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ which I think of as a Holiday Hollywood Squares on Steroids,” Bergeron captioned a post. “To benefit #edasnerfamilycenter. Join us December 11. Ticket info at TEAFC.org.”

According to Variety, the virtual table read will star Brendan Fraser, Jean Smart, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Ken Jeong, and more. “Tom Bergeron hosts the festivities, which will also honor Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann,” the outlet reported.

A limited number of tickets are available for a minimum donation of $29.99. The event, which will also include musical performances, a live auction, and a Q&A with the cast, starts at 8 pm ET, and proceeds benefit the Ed Asner Family Center, which offers support to special needs families.

On Instagram, fans reacted to Bergeron’s return to hosting.

“Cant wait!” one fan wrote. “What a cast!” added another.

“Ooooooh what a fun group!” wrote another fan.

“Amazing lineup and they are lucky to have you!” another wrote to Bergeron.

Other fans wrote that it wouldn’t be Christmas without the special version of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Tom Bergeron Hosted the It’s a Wonderful Life Table Reading Twice Before

This is not the first time Bergeron has put on his hosting hat for the Ed Asner Family Center. In December 2020, he was the host of the inaugural “Star-Studded Virtual Gala & Table Reading of It’s A Wonderful Life.”

“I’ll be your virtual host,” he captioned an Instagram promo at the time. ”Trying to get [Ed Asner] to add a rousing singalong to ‘Won’t You Come Home George Bailey?’”

Bergeron also hosted the IAWL table read in December 2021, four months after Asner’s death. The late “Mary Tyler Moore Show” legend was honored during the online table read of the holiday classic, and the cast included Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Martin Sheen, Mandy Patinkin, George Wendt, and more.

