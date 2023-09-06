DWTS Insider Makes Prediction About Possible Season 32 Cast Member

The full cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 is set to be announced on September 13, 2023, and things are really starting to come together.

Fans of the show already know that “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix and “Bachelorette” lead Charity Lawson will be in the ballroom to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy, and many fans have been trying to round out the rest of the cast. However, one person’s guess is as good as the next

“I am going to put this out there,” Burtt said in a TikTok. “I really do think that…Tori Spelling. I do think this is the year she’s going to say yes. She’s had some changes to her personal life. Opportunity to rewrite her story,” she added.

According to her IMDb page, Spelling hasn’t taken on too many big television or movie roles in a few years and she doesn’t have anything upcoming that isn’t already completed, which suggests that her schedule would allow for her to compete on DWTS.

In addition, Spelling has been in the news quite a bit lately. For example, her husband Dean McDermott posted and then deleted a post that he and Spelling were ending their marriage in June 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Kristyn Burtt’s Prediction on Reddit

Someone shared a link to Burtt’s TikTok on Reddit where fans reacted to the idea of Spelling joining the cast. Of course, some of her former “90210” castmates have already competed (Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, and Jennie Garth), so the move would make total sense.

“I’m surprised Tori hasn’t done the show before, but with everything she’s going through and being a recognizable name for a lot of people, she seems like the casting choice this show would go for. Especially if they are having trouble with casting (not sure if they are but probably not a good sign if it’s mostly reality show people that Kristyn’s heard about). The fact that she brought Tori up made me wonder if that’s like a ‘hint-hint’ and she ends up being on,” one person wrote.

“Damn… Tori Spelling is someone I would’ve guessed already did the show. But she’s in serious financial need right now so I could see her being an exception to the actors thing,” another Redditor said.

“I’d think if Kristyn even hinted her it must mean something or that she is considering, but I do agree this could be the year she signs up,” a third comment read.

Kristyn Burtt Also Thinks Reality Star Ronald Gladden From ‘Jury Duty’ Will Compete

Ronald Gladden was the breakout star of the reality television series “Jury Duty” which aired on Amazon Freevee. Gladden was cast on a show in which he was the only non-actor. He believed that he was called in for jury duty, but he had no idea that all the outrageous stuff that was happening with his fellow jurors was set up and that cameras were filming for a comedic television show rather than a documentary.

Viewers ended up really loving Gladden, and Burtt thinks he could be the perfect addition to season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I feel like he’s another person who is really part of the pop culture zeitgeist right now,” she said in a TikTok posted on July 7, 2023.

