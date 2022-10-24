‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Contestant ‘Almost’ Quits

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater may have gotten their best scores yet on “Dancing With the Stars,” but it wasn’t always a sure thing that the “90210” actor would show up for the October 24 episode.

During his pre-recorded package on the episode, Donovan shared with his professional partner, Emma Slater, that he “almost wanted to stop” the competition after a tough week 5, which included the “Most Memorable Year” and “Prom Night” episodes.

Those episodes ended with Donovan receiving 8s across the board but staying out of the bottom two. In the next episode, however, Donovan shared that he was unsure about continuing in the competition.

Donovan Stuck Around Because He ‘Never’ Quits

He ultimately decided to stick around and ended up getting his best scores of the season, earning a 42 out of 50 from Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and guest judge Michael Buble.

Donovan received praise from both Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro. When asked by Ribeiro why he decided to stick around, Donovan shared some personal insight.

“I signed up, I grew up with the model where if you sign up for something, I never quit,” Donovan told Ribeiro after their dance.

After the dance, Slater took to Instagram to call fans to vote for the couple.

“Please vote, it really means a lot to us,” she shared, adding that she hopes they’re still around next week.

The couple performed the Foxtrot to “Come Fly With Me” by Michael Bublé.

Slater Says Donovan Worked Harder Than Ever

In an Instagram post before the show, Slater shared that Donovan worked harder than he ever had on the show ahead of Michael Bublé week.

“This week @trevordonovan worked so hard at becoming a leading man on the dance floor and I can really see how much that’s paid off. I’m loving this dancing journey with you Trevor! Thank you for all your hard work, I see you improving everyday and it’s really cool. Let’s have a great day tomorrow!!!! @dancingwiththestars #DWTS #Tremma,” she wrote on Instagram.

Slater and Donovan have been complimented by fans for their “great chemistry,” especially after their Rumba to “Always on My Mind” during Elvis week.

In an interview with reporters per People after the episode aired, Slater shared what she thought about their chemistry, though Donovan shared that he “blacked out” when he was dancing.

Slater said that she loved seeing Bruno Tonioli “lying on the judge’s desk” and the judges smiling when the dance was over.

“Everyone was just so gracious and great with their comments and they gave us such good feedback,” Slater shared. “It’s a really nice feeling because you really do care what they say for sure. We genuinely get on really well. Rehearsals go so quick. We really do get on and have great chemistry, which made this dance so much easier.”

Slater shared that she thought the dance went really well.

“I know we have this great connection, this great chemistry,” she said. “And so I really fought hard to achieve the environment for us to just be ourselves and be expressive and we brought the steam, which is, which is great. I think it was a dance that really needed it and it felt really good in the moment.”